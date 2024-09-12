Cantaloupe, Inc. Announces Updates to its Industry-Leading Seed Vending Management Platform

A new modernized design, mobile accessibility, redesigned dashboard and enhanced performance have made the new updates to Cantaloupe's Seed™ vending management platform an effective and efficient platform that help operators manage their businesses more effectively. (Photo: Business Wire)

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, has announced a significant update to its flagship Seed™ vending management system (VMS) platform. This update underscores Cantaloupe’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its core products and delivering an exceptional user experience for vending operators.

The refreshed Seed platform offers a modernized user interface designed to improve usability and visual appeal. Key elements of the update include a more intuitive design, improved typography, and a fresh color palette, all of which contribute to a more engaging and efficient user experience. The platform is now fully responsive, enabling operators to manage their businesses from any device, including mobile phones and tablets.

Key Features of the Cantaloupe Seed Update:

Modernized Design:

Mobile Accessibility:

Redesigned Dashboard:

Enhanced Performance:

“This modernization of the Seed platform is a testament to our dedication to helping operators manage their businesses more effectively,” said Gaurav Singal, CTO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “Along with the new UI, the enhancements we’ve made on the back end will deliver a more stable and faster-performing platform, ultimately improving the user experience.”

Early feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. James Brown, senior director with Canteen Technology, shared his thoughts: “The new look and feel of Seed is fantastic. It’s much easier to use on mobile devices, which translates to increased efficiency for our field teams. Kudos to Cantaloupe for this upgrade!”

This update reinforces Cantaloupe’s strategy of continuously improving its core products to meet the evolving needs of vending, micro market, and office coffee service (OCS) operators. The modernization sets the stage for future enhancements, ensuring that the Seed platform remains at the forefront of the industry.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point of sale systems, and enterprise cloud software. Handling more than a billion transactions annually, Cantaloupe’s solutions enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement across sectors like food & beverage markets, smart automated retail, hospitality, entertainment venues and more. Committed to innovation, Cantaloupe drives advancements in digital payments and business optimization, serving over 30,000 customers in the U.S., U.K., EU countries, Australia, and Mexico. For more information, visit cantaloupe.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

