Khasm Labs Welcomes 11 New Startups into its Industry-Leading Innovation Ecosystem

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 5G Open Innovation Lab (part of Khasm Labs) today announced the addition of 11 new multi-stage startups into its industry-leading ecosystem as part of its Batch 10 Fall program; the biggest yet with over $350M in venture funding.

“Platform technologies such as edge computing, AI, robotics, IoT, and others are redrawing traditional industry lines giving industry players new chances to seek out transformative blue ocean opportunities,” says Jim Brisimitzis, founder and managing director of Khasm Labs. “We are showing CSPs, through action, that 5G is so much more than infrastructure and connectivity. It is the foundation for an additional share of wallet, an expanded product portfolio, a catalyst for new platform-based business models and an enabler of new revenue opportunities. We are proud to have the opportunity to work hand in hand with our partners and Batch 10 teams and our partners on advancing the opportunity for the global CSP industry.”

11 Startups Join Khasm Lab’s Elite Batch 10 Fall Program

Startups selected for the Khasm Batch 10 Fall program are a mix of application and infrastructure providers. Those chosen were handpicked from an oversubscribed field of applicants by Lab ecosystem corporate partners. Startups in the program gain immediate access to the Lab’s ecosystem, have the opportunity to incorporate their technologies into KhasmX innovation projects and participate in Lab-hosted executive roundtables alongside leaders from some of the world’s most respected, globally recognized brand names.

Startups selected to join the Khasm Lab’s Fall batch are:

Armada - Armada provides a full-stack solution for the edge by combining connectivity, compute, storage, and AI/ML applications tailored for edge environments. Armada leverages this comprehensive edge solution to address customer challenges across various industries, including oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and logistics in the commercial sector, as well as SLED (State, Local, and Education) and Federal in the public sector. As a trusted partner for digital transformation, Armada delivers solutions anywhere in the world, even in locations where connectivity has previously been limited or non-existent.

aiOla - aiOla is a first-of-its-kind speech AI technology that improves how businesses in every industry complete processes. Our patented solution understands business- specific jargon in any language, accent, and acoustic environment, enabling efficiency, safety, data capture for insights, and collaboration.

Glide - Glide offers an innovative telco-based identity solution, ensuring secure and seamless management of user identities across multiple platforms. Partnering with leading global telco providers and leveraging GSMA’s Open Gateway trusted network, Glide simplifies and strengthens user verification and consent management.

Contoro Robotics - Contoro Robotics provides a turnkey solution for the repetitive task of container unloading at a lower cost than traditional warehouse manual labor. Contoro’s patented and unique “Human-in-the-Loop” robotic teleoperation technology fast tracks the AI training of the robots, enables quick resolution of anomalies, and lowers overall operational costs.

Diligent Robotics - Diligent Robotics is an AI company creating robot assistants that help healthcare workers with routine tasks so they can focus on what they do best: patient care. Leading the industry in real-world autonomy, their fleet of mobile manipulation robots perform thousands of fully autonomous tasks every day in hospitals across the U.S.

Groundlight - Groundlight extends modern machine learning (ML) with revolutionary escalation technology, enabling computer vision without a pre-existing dataset for industrial inspection, retail analytics, mobile robotics, and much more.

Koyeb - Koyeb aims to dramatically reduce deployment time and operational complexity by removing server and infrastructure management for businesses and developers. The company’s next-generation serverless platform runs applications across clouds and edges, providing strong primitives for application hosting with a focus on the developer experience.

Liquid AI - Liquid AI, an MIT spin off, is a foundation model company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Liquid builds general-purpose, capable and efficient AI systems to solve problems at every scale for enterprises.

Tiami Networks - is bringing sensing and compute intelligence to every wireless device and node. Tiami’s unique signal processing technology goes beyond the traditional paradigm, to materialize the world’s largest distributed radar network, offering scalability and widespread adoption.

TheLoops - TheLoops is an all-in-one, enterprise grade ready, ML and AI platform providing actionable insights for CX teams. TheLoops key use cases--AI Agent Copilot, AutoQA, and Predictive Case Intelligence--increase the productivity of support agents and managers alike while significantly reducing costs and inefficiencies.

Xona - Xona is a zero-trust user platform for the OT enterprise, enabling secure operational access to critical systems from anywhere.

About Khasm Labs

Khasm Labs is a global innovation ecosystem that brings together multi-stage startups, enterprise and global technology platforms and investors to connect and collaborate on developing disruptive new technologies and bridging the chasm between startup innovation and enterprise adoption.

Since 2019, the Lab has attracted world-class corporate and industry partners and 138 multi-stage enterprise startups collectively raising $2.858B of venture capital. Through its recently announced KhasmX, the Lab employs a model of open collaborative innovation, where corporate partners work directly with ecosystem startups to accelerate commercialization through proof of concept, go-to-market, and other engagements and opportunities.