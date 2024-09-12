Chapman School of Seamanship Leverages Yamaha Maintenance Certification Program to Help Boost U.S. Coast Guard Careers

The Chapman School of Seamanship recently became a member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG®) Lateral Entry Program thanks to a Yamaha curriculum offered through the school. Pictured left to right are Kenyon Ward, Senior Marine Training Coordinator, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit; Chief Aikhoje, Recruiter in Charge, Miami, Fla.; John Haggerty, Program Director, Chapman School of Seamanship; Captain Keffer, Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Recruiting Command, Washington D.C.; Jim Allen, Executive Director, Chapman School of Seamanship; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Norris, Commanding Officer, Station Ft. Pierce, Fla.; Chief Selph, Coast Guard Recruiting Incident Management Team , Washington D.C.; Chief Agard, Coast Guard Recruiting Incident Management Team, Washington D.C.; Boatswain’s Mate Chief Yahya, Executive Petty Officer, Station Ft. Pierce, Fla; John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Marine Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Chapman School of Seamanship recently became a member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG®) Lateral Entry Program thanks to a Yamaha curriculum offered through the school. Pictured left to right are Kenyon Ward, Senior Marine Training Coordinator, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit; Chief Aikhoje, Recruiter in Charge, Miami, Fla.; John Haggerty, Program Director, Chapman School of Seamanship; Captain Keffer, Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Recruiting Command, Washington D.C.; Jim Allen, Executive Director, Chapman School of Seamanship; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Norris, Commanding Officer, Station Ft. Pierce, Fla.; Chief Selph, Coast Guard Recruiting Incident Management Team , Washington D.C.; Chief Agard, Coast Guard Recruiting Incident Management Team, Washington D.C.; Boatswain’s Mate Chief Yahya, Executive Petty Officer, Station Ft. Pierce, Fla; John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Marine Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. (Photo: Business Wire)

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chapman School of Seamanship recently became a member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG®) Lateral Entry Program thanks to a Yamaha curriculum offered through the school. Students who complete the nine-week Yamaha Marine Maintenance Certification Program offered by Chapman can enter the USCG® at a pay grade of E-4 versus E-1 without the requirement of additional training, giving them a two-year head start in building a career with the USCG®.

“Becoming a Yamaha Technical School Partner (TSP) in 2022 was a great boost for our students,” said Jim Allen, Executive Director, Chapman School of Seamanship. “Our school is known for giving students the opportunity to learn at the helm, and Yamaha’s hands-on training courses for outboards further broadens that scope. Students who choose to complete the Yamaha Marine Maintenance Certification Program and enter the USCG® will have the ability to jump start their careers, thanks to the skills they acquired through the program.”

Developed in 2015, Yamaha’s TSP program aims to develop a stronger marine technician workforce through a certified curriculum, Yamaha systems access and product donations used in the classroom for hands-on training.

“The goal for the TSP program remains to develop skilled technicians who can enter the workforce ready to work,” said Joe Maniscalco, General Manager, Marine Service, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The Chapman School of Seamanship’s USCG® Lateral Entry Program membership helps to fill a vital national security shortage, allowing Yamaha-trained students to showcase skills as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. It’s an exciting expansion of our TSP program and relationship we have with the school.”

Yamaha’s Maintenance Certification Program (MCP) is based on the 20, 100, 300, 500 and 1,000 maintenance procedures for Yamaha Outboards. MCP students who complete the program through Yamaha Technical School partners gain certified maintenance competencies that prepare them to enter the workforce immediately.

Yamaha TSPs offer exceptional recruiting opportunities for Yamaha dealers. For more information about the Yamaha Technical School Partnership, please visit ymutechs.com or contact YamahaTSP@yamaha-motor.com.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3® Boats and Skeeter® Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

###

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2024 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.