Immersive Audio Industry Leader, Tuyen Pham, Named as THX Ltd. Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, and creators of the iconic Deep Note audio logo and movie trailers, today announced Tuyen Pham as its Chief Executive Officer. Founded by George Lucas and Tomlinson Holman, THX today announced Pham will serve at the helm of the forty-year global leader in bringing quality audio and video entertainment experiences to movie goers, gamers, music lovers and audiophiles alike.

“I am thrilled to join THX and apply my experience to take the company to the next level. While I have a keen focus on innovation, I also value the THX partner network and will strive for increased value-add as we leverage the THX brand recognition,” said Pham. “At A-Volute we went from a small start-up with big dreams, to a worldwide leader in 3D audio APO for gaming laptops. My THX vision is to empower even more and greater entertainment experiences with the THX technologies and services.”

Tuyen, an engineer by training, served for 20 years as the founder and chief executive officer of A-Volute, an immersive audio technology innovator that became a worldwide leader in its sector. He brings to THX Ltd. advanced expertise from technology to product development. Under his leadership, A-Volute grew from a nescient start up to a well-known audio solution in its sector. It powered millions of gaming PC and headsets every year because of its innovation in 3D sound algorithms within Nahimic, a high-definition audio software that boosts MSI computer audio and voice performance. Pham also understands the changing media playback landscape and the needs of such winning consumer electronics brands as MSI, Asus, Dell, Razer, Alienware, SteelSeries, Huawei, Honor, Uniwill, and Lenovo. In addition to Pham’s proven record of growing a technology company, he also brings to THX experience setting up offices across multiple countries, managing cultural differences internally and with customers, and raising financial capital. He has led large and small teams successfully towards unified goals and drove the eventual acquisition of A-Volute.

“My background in the immersive audio innovation sector affords me the ability to deeply understand technology, marketing, sales, users-needs, and finance. This is a multidisciplinary mindset that enables me to make strategic and effective links between these subjects at the same time,” continued Pham. “My other characteristic is a love of innovation. I will always prefer to push something new to the market instead of sticking only to the launch of proven technology. Thus, gaining market feedback becomes a key to success. At THX, coupling innovation with the right dose of marketing to explain the user benefits, is a challenge I look forward accomplishing to rebuild the world's next most famous brand in audio and video.”

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

