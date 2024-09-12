RFNOW Enhances Online Sales Experience with AI-Powered Ecommerce Software: Actifai Digital

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actifai, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for broadband and communications providers, today announced that RFNOW Inc., an independent internet service provider based in Virden, Manitoba, has chosen Actifai’s AI-powered ‘Digital’ solution to enhance its online shopping experience. RFNOW’s decision to implement Actifai’s technology aligns with the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering high-speed internet and voice services across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Founded in 2000, RFNOW serves more than 170 communities and operates over 2,000 kilometers of fiber and wireless infrastructure. With recent investment support from DIF Capital Partners, RFNOW is well-positioned for continued expansion and innovation. The deployment of Actifai’s technology is part of RFNOW’s strategy to improve customer interactions and streamline operations as it scales its services to meet growing demand.

“We’ve had real success using Actifai’s AI for our ecommerce. Their Digital solution streamlined our signup and made the buying experience smoother and more intuitive for our customers,” said Richard Tan, Director of Sales and Marketing at RFNOW. “Actifai has both boosted our sales performance and helped us better meet the diverse needs of our subscribers when they interact with us online.”

Actifai’s Digital solution optimizes website sales for broadband providers by leveraging AI to present customers personalized offer recommendations and purchasing guidance in a simplified sign-up process. The AI-powered ecommerce not only improves customer satisfaction but also drives increased ARPU and subscriber growth for providers like RFNOW.

Venu Amar, COO of Actifai, added: “It's a pleasure to support RFNOW in innovating their sales operations as they work to bring top-tier technology to more communities. Seeing the positive impact our AI has on their subscriber growth and customer experience is what Actifai is all about.”

While RFNOW continues expanding its fiber network to bring best-in-class connectivity to underserved communities, the adoption of Actifai AI software solutions will help the company better serve its expanding customer base and maintain its competitive edge in the market.

About RFNOW

Founded in 2000, RFNOW Inc. is an independent internet service provider serving communities across Manitoba and Saskatchewan. RFNOW specializes in the development, construction, and operation of fiber and wireless infrastructure. Based in Virden, Manitoba, RFNOW provides internet services to residential and commercial customers in more than 170 communities within 72 municipalities. The company provides high-speed internet and voice services to thousands of residential and business clients through its network of over 2,000 kilometers of fiber and its wireless tower portfolio. Today, RFNOW employs over 200 staff members and continues to grow and service more areas in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

About Actifai

Actifai is an artificial intelligence software company serving broadband and communications service providers. Actifai’s customers use its AI software to improve sales and marketing outcomes, enhance customer experience, and streamline core business operations. Since 2019, Actifai’s industry-first solutions have helped providers achieve, on average, 5-20% increases in average revenue per user (ARPU), up to 30% improvement in new subscriber sales conversion, and 6-11% lifts in subscriber retention. For more information, please visit www.actif.ai.