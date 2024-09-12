Adastra Achieves Select Partner Status with Databricks, Elevating Data Analytics Capabilities

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra, a global leader in data management, analytics and AI, today announced that they have been awarded Select partner status with Databricks. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Adastra and Databricks, underscoring their joint commitment to driving innovation and excellence in data analytics and lakehouse technology.

With this elevated partnership, Adastra reinforces its position at the forefront of data technology, offering enhanced services and capabilities to its clients. "Achieving Select partner status with Databricks is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to driving customer success – lowering costs, fueling innovation, and refining data infrastructure – all executed by our team of certified consultants,” said Omar Khan, Director, Account Management. "This recognition is not just a testament to our expertise but also to our shared vision with Databricks in unlocking the full potential of data for businesses."

Why Adastra with Databricks?

Adastra brings to the table an impressive portfolio of credentials and accomplishments with Databricks:

Over 50 Databricks certifications, showcasing our deep knowledge and skills in advanced data technologies.

A team of 200+ skilled engineers, architects, and programmers dedicated to identifying the right use cases and ensuring successful implementations.

The successful implementation of 30+ lakehouses built on Databricks technology, demonstrating our ability to execute cutting-edge data solutions.

5 years of experience working closely with Databricks, gaining invaluable expertise and practical know-how in diverse data management and analytics applications.

Our partnership with Databricks enables businesses to unlock the potential of a unified platform that combines data warehouse and data lake capabilities—cutting expenses, accelerating innovation, and streamlining data infrastructure through the Databricks Lakehouse.

Adastra's comprehensive approach ensures a seamless transition to Databricks, from evangelization and workshops to tailor-made architecture design, platform development, and customer education. Our services are designed to reduce costs, lower risks, and quickly increase ROI, transforming unstructured data into valuable business insights.

Learn more about Adastra’s Databricks services: https://adastracorp.com/databricks-services/

Learn how our client, Reveel, achieved 120% faster analytics processing with Databricks: https://adastracorp.com/success-stories/faster-analytics-with-dwh-modernization-on-aws/

About Adastra

For over two decades, Adastra has transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data.

At the forefront of artificial intelligence, data, cloud, digital and governance services, Adastra delivers solutions to enterprises to leverage data they can control and trust, connecting them to their customers – and their customers to the world.