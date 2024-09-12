Innovative Topsider Fixed Indexed Annuity Launched by Oceanview Life and Annuity Company and Simplicity Group

DENVER & SUMMIT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceanview Life and Annuity Company, a leader in innovative retirement solutions, and Simplicity Group (“Simplicity”), a leading financial products distribution company, today announced the launch of the Oceanview Topsider Fixed Indexed Annuity (Topsider FIA). The Topsider FIA is designed to provide clients with enhanced growth potential while maintaining the principal protection that is a hallmark of fixed indexed annuities.

The Topsider FIA introduces a unique Gain Control Option, allowing clients to potentially increase their participation in market gains by applying a portion of their annual index credits towards a higher participation rate for the following year. This feature aims to capitalize on market recovery cycles, offering a strategic approach to long-term growth that sets the Topsider FIA apart in the marketplace.

"The Topsider FIA product represents our commitment to providing retirement solutions that offer both growth potential and security, addressing the evolving needs of today's retirees and pre-retirees," said Bill Egan, President and CEO of Oceanview Life and Annuity Company. "Simplicity is an ideal partner to exclusively bring this innovative new product to market due to their extensive reach and scale and commitment to advancing the financial services industry.”

"The Topsider FIA perfectly supports our mission to deliver best-in-class financial products to our advisors and their clients, and aligns with our holistic financial planning approach that balances accumulation and protection,” said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. “Its unique features, including the Gain Control Option and the ability to adjust strategies annually, offer the kind of flexibility and growth potential that today's consumers are seeking in their retirement planning."

Key features of the Oceanview Topsider FIA include:

Gain Control Option : Allows clients to increase participation rates using a portion of their annual index credits

: Allows clients to increase participation rates using a portion of their annual index credits Principal Protection : Safeguards initial client investment against market losses

: Safeguards initial client investment against market losses Flexible Allocation Options : Includes strategies tied to the S&P 500 Daily Risk Control 10% Excess Return Index

: Includes strategies tied to the S&P 500 Daily Risk Control 10% Excess Return Index Annual Adjustments: Allows clients to modify their Gain Control Option percentage each contract anniversary

The Topsider FIA is now available exclusively through Simplicity Group's extensive network of financial professionals. This partnership combines Oceanview's product innovation with Simplicity's unparalleled distribution capabilities, ensuring that a wide range of clients can access this unique retirement solution.

For more information about the Oceanview Topsider Fixed Indexed Annuity, please contact your Simplicity Group representative or visit https://www.simplicitygroupcom/contact/.

About Oceanview Life and Annuity Company

Oceanview Life and Annuity Company is a leading provider of retirement solutions, committed to helping clients achieve financial security through innovative products and exceptional service. With an A (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best, Oceanview combines financial strength with forward-thinking product design. For more information, please visit: www.oceanviewlife.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivaled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity’s commitment to working in our clients’ best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.