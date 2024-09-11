EasyPost Announces New International Shipping Solutions with DHL eCommerce

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyPost, a leading provider of shipping solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with DHL eCommerce to offer two new low-cost international shipping solutions (DHL Parcel Int’l. Direct - SMB and DHL Parcel Int’l. Standard - SMB) designed for small and midsize e-commerce businesses (SMBs). These new solutions, now live on the EasyPost platform, aim to address the growing demand for cost-effective and reliable international shipping solutions as global e-commerce sales are projected to reach $6.3 trillion worldwide this year.

As businesses worldwide strive to meet the increasing consumer demand for international goods, the complexities of shipping abroad have become a significant challenge. EasyPost’s collaboration with DHL eCommerce aims to simplify international shipping for U.S. SMB exporters by providing access to discounted shipping rates with no hidden fees, volume minimums, or contracts. Both solutions are designed to help SMBs ship as little as one international package with access to DHL eCommerce’s global expertise, something typically offered to enterprise-level customers.

With the e-commerce market booming, efficient international shipping has become crucial for businesses looking to expand their global reach. DHL eCommerce, with over 50 years of expertise in international shipping, is known for its reliability and affordability. This partnership allows EasyPost customers to ship to hundreds of countries and territories worldwide, starting their journey with USPS and being seamlessly transferred to DHL eCommerce for final delivery.

“EasyPost is committed to providing our customers with the best shipping solutions to support their global expansion,” said Sam Hancock, Chief Revenue Officer at EasyPost. “Our partnership with DHL eCommerce offers businesses an incredible opportunity to save on international shipping costs while ensuring reliable delivery to their customers worldwide.”

“We are excited to partner with EasyPost to empower small and mid-size businesses with simplified and cost-effective shipping solutions, enabling them to access untapped international markets effortlessly,” said Dmitry Antonov, VP of Product Management, DHL eCommerce, Americas. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to streamlining global logistics and fostering the expansion of e-commerce.”

For additional information about this service, see our DHL eCommerce support article here.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is an award winning technology leader that provides innovative solutions to today’s global shipping challenges for ecommerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. Thousands of the world's largest shippers rely on EasyPost for their shipping needs. During recent historical peak-demand seasons, including the recent pandemic, EasyPost was named the leading platform for retailers who needed to fulfill record-breaking demand. Daily delivery volumes increased by 600% for the world's largest retailer, immediately upon integration. The company’s best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API removes the technical complexities of logistics to make shipping more simple, efficient, and reliable. Built using the latest technology, their suite of solutions delivers an industry-leading 99.99% uptime and 100% carbon neutral shipping. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DHL – The logistics company for the world​

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.​

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.