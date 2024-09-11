Ozog Consulting Exclusively Advises as Jim Hudson Automotive Group Completes Acquisition of Scott Will Toyota

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ozog Consulting Group (“OCG”), an independent automotive consulting firm focused on dealership mergers and acquisitions in North America, served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Scott Will on the sale of Scott Will Toyota located in Sumter, SC to the Jim Hudson Automotive Group of Columbia, SC. The transaction finalized on September 5th.

“With the completion of this transaction, the Hudson organization is proud to add one of the finest Toyota dealerships in the state,” said Jim Hudson, Founder and CEO of the Jim Hudson Automotive Group. “Scott’s enthusiasm for the car business, his exemplary leadership and empathy for his employees and customers, are apparent at every level of the dealership,” added Keith Hudson, President of the Jim Hudson Automotive Group. “Scott Will Toyota is known for its customer-focused and professional employee culture, essential values we share at the Hudson Organization. We welcome Scott Will Toyota employees to the Hudson family, and are grateful for their hard work and talent, and for the Hudson team, in the successful completion of this transaction,” said Hudson. “We also want to thank Joe and David from the Ozog Consulting Group. It was such a pleasure collaborating with their first-class M&A team,” added Ken Hudson, Vice President of Jim Hudson Automotive Group.”

Scott Will, Dealer Principal, said, “As I was evaluating my options with Joe and David, it became clear it was the best time for me to explore other opportunities. I am tremendously proud of the business and reputation we built at Scott Will Toyota. This certainly was not an easy decision, but the team at Ozog made it a smooth transaction. I am appreciative to Joe and David for an expertly managed process, and their commitment to finding the ideal buyer in the Hudson organization. I congratulate Jim, Keith and Ken Hudson, and the entire Hudson organization. I look forward to seeing the continued growth of the Toyota brand and additional opportunities for all our talented associates.”

“We are always grateful when a client chooses OCG to assist, guide and advise with their portfolio activities,” said Joe Ozog, President of OCG. “Scott was one of our most treasured clients to represent,” added Ozog. “It was a privilege to work with and assist Scott in this transaction,” said David Hacman, Vice President of M&A at OCG.

Fred Davenport of Murchison, Taylor & Gibson served as legal counsel and Heather Mueller of PBMares served as the transaction accounting firm to Scott Will Toyota. Skip Hardin, Jr. of The McKay Firm served as legal counsel to the Jim Hudson Automotive Group.

