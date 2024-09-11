eHub Integrates with Logiwa IO to Offer Customers Improved Shipping Solutions and Industry-Leading Rates

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logiwa Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based Fulfillment Management Systems (FMS) for high-volume businesses, is excited to announce a new integration with eHub, an innovative shipping API platform. This partnership offers Logiwa IO customers access to eHub’s advanced analytics, dynamic API and competitive shipping rates directly from their Logiwa IO accounts, streamlining the shipping process and helping reduce costs.

As the industry embraces digital transformation and data-driven decision-making, this integration comes at a crucial time. It allows companies to automate processes more effectively, addressing the ongoing need for efficiency and improved service in the shipping and logistics sector.

Logiwa IO users can now handle all shipping tasks from a single platform. They can rate shop, create and void labels, and generate end-of-day reports without switching systems. The eHub integration introduces essential shipping features to Logiwa IO, including domestic label creation, management of multiple package types and shipping services, and direct label printing from the Packing Station. This streamlined approach enhances operational efficiency and simplifies overall management.

“We're excited to bring our industry-leading shipping solutions directly to Logiwa IO customers through this seamless integration. With access to eHub's powerful rate-shopping tools and shipping automation features, Logiwa users can now simplify their shipping processes, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency—all within a few clicks,” said Wade Sleater, Founder & CEO of eHub. “This partnership is a significant step toward making shipping easier and more cost-effective for businesses navigating today's fast-paced logistics landscape.”

“Our goal is to equip businesses with the tools they need to operate more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Erhan Musaoglu, Founder & CEO of Logiwa. “By integrating with eHub, we are providing our customers with even greater flexibility and control over their shipping processes, allowing them to focus on what matters most—growing their business.”

With this new integration, eHub becomes one of the first featured partners in the Logiwa IO App Store, realizing Logiwa's vision to empower our partners and democratize fulfillment solutions. For more details on Logiwa’s integration with eHub, visit www.logiwa.com/integrations/ehub-shipping-software.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is a leader in cloud-native fulfillment technology, revolutionizing high-volume order fulfillment for fulfillment networks, B2B and B2C, and third-party logistics (3PLs). Our flagship product, Logiwa IO, is an AI-driven Fulfillment Management System (FMS) designed to scale operations in the digital era. Logiwa elevates digital warehousing to new heights, ensuring dynamic and efficient fulfillment processes. Our commitment to AI technology, combined with a focus on customer-centricity, equips businesses to adeptly navigate and excel in rapidly changing market landscapes. Discover how to fulfill brilliantly at www.logiwa.com.

About eHub

eHub is a leading provider of shipping and fulfillment solutions, empowering 3PLs and brands of all sizes to streamline their logistics and optimize shipping costs. Our innovative platform simplifies the entire shipping process with competitive rate providers, advanced analytics, and a dynamic API designed to save time and money. Whether you're a growing ecommerce business or a large-scale retailer, eHub's shipping technology and fulfillment network help you deliver exceptional customer experiences with efficiency and ease. For more information, visit ehub.com.