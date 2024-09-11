Invitation Homes Partners with American Red Cross on Sound the Alarm Campaign

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier single-family home leasing and management company, today announced its partnership with the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign.

Through the Sound the Alarm campaign, the Red Cross works to combat the tragic consequences of home fires in America. As a regional presenting sponsor of Sound the Alarm, Invitation Homes plans to support the effort to install free smoke alarms in homes, assist families in creating escape plans, and educate the public about home fire safety. In addition, as a National Red Cross Disaster Responder member, Invitation Homes also directly supports the Red Cross disaster relief fund, enabling the organization to prepare for, respond to, and recover from more than 62,000 disasters across the United States each year.

“We’re honored to partner with the Red Cross to help save lives,” said Charles Young, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “As a leading owner and operator of single-family homes in the U.S., we ensure all our homes are equipped with smoke alarms and we work to educate our residents on home fire prevention. Through our support of the Sound the Alarm campaign, we’re pleased to equip others with similar tools and knowledge to help keep them and their loved ones safe.”

“We continue to count on forward-thinking Disaster Responder members like Invitation Homes to help power our preparedness and relief efforts,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. “We are so thankful for Invitation Homes’ partnership, which underscores their commitment to compassion in advance of disasters big and small.”

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. Invitation Homes’ mission, “Together with you, we make a house a home,” reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.