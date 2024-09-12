ADDING MULTIMEDIA CIMA Unveils the Future of Fund Management

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A visionary team of venture capitalists and financial experts, frustrated by the fragmented state of fund management operations, took matters into their own hands. Today, they announce the launch of CIMA (Capital Investment Management & Analysis platform), a groundbreaking, all-in-one solution that unifies operational silos and transforms the way funds are managed.

Empowering Fund Managers to Focus on What Matters

CIMA is designed to streamline operations by consolidating all essential tools into a single platform, putting #MOICinYourPocket.

Whether you're managing venture capital funds, SPVs, private equity, real estate funds, or family offices, CIMA enables seamless collaboration across teams, driving transparency and performance.

“Our journey began with frustration—frustration with the lack of transparency and disjointed communication in fund management. After an exhaustive search for a complete solution failed, we built one ourselves. The result? CIMA: a tool that empowers funds of all sizes to achieve professional-grade management without the hefty price tag.”

— Susan Akbarpour, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, CIMA

Revolutionary Features to Drive Success

CIMA's suite of features addresses traditional pain points in fund management head-on:

Streamlined Deal Pipeline Management

e-Subscription to Capital Calls & SPVs

Real-Time & Historical Deal Tracking

In-Depth Portfolio Insights & Analytics

Comprehensive Multi-Asset Class Solutions

CFO Dashboard for Fund Accounting & LP Reporting

Integrated Document Generation & eSignatures

Transparent and user-friendly LP-facing dashboard and reporting system

Setting a New Standard in Fund Management

CIMA isn't for the elite—it's for everyone. By offering a SaaS model accessible to both emerging and established funds, CIMA levels the playing field, allowing smaller funds to operate with the same efficiency and transparency as their larger counterparts.

According to the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA), many LPs struggle to accurately determine their total investments and multiples of invested capital (MOIC). Despite ILPA's advocacy since 2011 for consistent and transparent LP-level disclosures, the venture capital (VC) industry has lagged in prioritizing robust LP-facing reporting solutions.

An LP centric dashboard and reporting system is a key design principle of CIMA.

Exclusive Launch Offer

CIMA is available to help transform fund management on a massive scale. Be among the first to experience its power with our Early Bird Pricing, available for a limited time only. Don’t miss out! Sign up today at www.cima.vc or set up a Demo.

