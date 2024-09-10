Xactus Announces Integration with ACES Quality Management®

BROOMALL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xactus, a leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, today announced that it is now integrated with ACES Quality Management. ACES Quality Management and Control® software helps lending institutions achieve audit efficiency across their mortgage origination, consumer lending, loan servicing and specialty lending activities.

With the addition of Xactus to ACES’ network of integrated third-party verification service providers, lenders can order, track and receive Xactus re-verification documents directly within the ACES Quality Management & Control platform to streamline the quality control (QC) audit process and eliminate errors from manual data re-entry. Xactus verification reports now available within ACES include Employment Verification, Credit Report, and Tax Transcripts.

“We’re thrilled about this integration. We’re giving ACES’ users access to our top-tier verifications enhancing their ability to support their loan quality and risk management initiatives,” said Michael Crockett, Chief Operating Officer of Xactus.

“This integration represents a significant advancement for our clients, providing them with streamlined access to critical, best-of-breed verification services directly within ACES,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. “By incorporating Xactus’ comprehensive verification services into our existing network, we’re empowering lenders to enhance the efficiency of their quality control processes while maintaining the highest standards of loan quality and mitigating potential risks.”

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability.

For more information, go to the company’s website xactus.com or follow the company’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xactus-llc/.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.