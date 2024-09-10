"California Dreaming” RecNation Announces its Expansion into the California Market, Denoting its 65th location

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), the leading owner, operator, and developer of specialized recreational vehicle (RV) and boat storage facilities in the United States, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition with an additional site in Sacramento, California. This expansion marks RecNation’s milestone achievement of reaching 65 locations across 8 states, further solidifying its position as the premier choice for high-quality recreational storage solutions. This latest acquisition now highlights the Company’s growth as a Coast to Coast operator with operations spread across from Florida to California.

In response to the increasing popularity of RV and boat travel, driven by a surge in remote work and a desire for affordable family vacations, RecNation is expanding its footprint to accommodate the growing demand for secure and well-managed storage options. According to recent industry reports, the number of active campers has skyrocketed by 68% over the past decade, adding an additional 21.6 million households to the camping community. By introducing another location and state to RecNation’s portfolio, the Company continues to prove its dedication to providing exceptional storage solutions that support the adventurous lifestyles of modern travelers and enhance their outdoor experiences. The RV Industry Association’s July 2024 survey highlights the industry’s robust growth, with total RV shipments reaching 24,116 units, a 17.5% increase from the 20,520 units shipped in July 2023, reflecting the ongoing expansion and vitality of the RV market.

Gary Wojtaszek, Chief Camper of RecNation, shared his enthusiasm for the new Sacramento location. "We are excited about the opportunity to expand into the California market which is the largest RV market in the country. The state of California has sold more than $500 million in RV sales and has over 50 state and national parks nearby with Yosemite, Sequoia, Death Valley, and Joshua Tree being some of the biggest parks in the country. Our goal is to expand into 20 other locations across the state as we build out our platform." Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to grow and bring our innovative solutions to new regions.

RecNation is excited to announce another major milestone in their expansion strategy. Gary Wojtaszek, CEO of RecNation, revealed, “We are also equally excited to announce our first 3rd party management property.” He continued, “We are planning to significantly increase the value of this property for the property owners by aggressively increasing sales and profitability and plan to do this for many other owners.” This new business segment is poised to leverage RecNation’s national scale and industry-leading management expertise, offering developers and current owners an opportunity to enhance their property’s performance and value.

RecNation is actively growing and making significant strides in expanding its presence nationwide, securing RecNation’s place as the leading RV & Boat Storage owner and operator in the country. In addition to this exciting development, RecNation has now reached a total of 65 facilities across the nation. This expansion represents a crucial step in broadening RecNation’s management capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service.

About RecNation:

Founded to address the increasing need for specialized RV and boat storage, RecNation stands as the nation's foremost recreational storage operator. Since its inception in 2020, RecNation has grown to 65 locations across Texas, Florida, Arizona, Kansas, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, and California, serving a diverse and expanding community of outdoor enthusiasts. With strategic partnerships with WOJO Capital Partners, LLC and Centerbridge Partners, L.P., RecNation is dedicated to advancing its mission of becoming the leading national platform for recreational and marine storage needs.

