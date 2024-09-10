Hagerty Renews Multi-Year Partnership with Agero to Continue Delivering Specialized Roadside Assistance to Driving Enthusiasts

MEDFORD, Mass. & TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agero, the leading white-label provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance companies, today announced it has renewed its multi-year partnership with Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and a leading specialty vehicle insurance provider. With this agreement, Agero will continue providing unparalleled roadside assistance services to Hagerty clients and Hagerty Drivers Club members across the U.S.

“For our more than 770,500 U.S. members, cars are more than just a mode of transportation; they represent a lifestyle that Agero firmly embraces as part of its mission,” said Eric Kurt, Director of Hagerty Roadside. “The combination of Agero’s advanced technology solutions and trusted roadside assistance services enable Hagerty to deliver on our promise to enhance the driver experience, promote safety, and continually exceed our members’ expectations. Driving is central to everything we do, and Agero is a true partner in ensuring that we continually support drivers when they need us most.”

The service demands of rare and exotic car enthusiasts present unique challenges, as approximately 90% of Hagerty customers who request roadside service require a tow. Additionally, service requests among members double in volume during the summer months when weather conditions are ideal for Hagerty Drivers Club members to live their passion and explore the open road. Agero’s robust network of service providers is suited to meet the needs of this unique audience, scaling to address volume increases while also supporting a broad range of vehicle makes and models.

Agero helps Hagerty ensure its customer needs are met by offering drivers a full suite of roadside assistance services along with a sophisticated, data-driven platform that delivers personalized user experiences. Agero’s intelligent platform allows for complete program configurability, which is essential for meeting the specialized needs of Hagerty drivers who travel in rare and exotic vehicles. The platform enables high-quality services that include meeting specific equipment needs, providing arrival time thresholds, delivering top-tier customer support, and more. Agero’s platform pulls data from the 12 million roadside events it responds to annually to drive product innovation and program insights that enhance the customer experience.

“Classic and exotic cars require a special touch but this should not compromise the integration of new technologies or sacrifice the customer satisfaction,” said Henry Stroup, Vice President of Client Success at Agero, who has worked with Hagerty for more than two decades. “Agero’s partnership with Hagerty is truly symbiotic. We’re fully aligned on leveraging specialized roadside assistance capabilities to refine service delivery and increase efficiencies. In continuing our journey with Hagerty, we remain committed to providing outstanding customer experiences, unmatched industry leading insights and transparency.”

Those outstanding customer experiences were on full display during the annual Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance, which takes place during Monterey Car Week each year in Monterey County, California. More than 150 car enthusiasts driving some of the most valuable vehicles in the world participated in this year’s Tour on Aug. 18. The Hagerty Drivers Club and Agero were on hand to provide roadside assistance whenever unexpected issues occurred during the event. “The Tour is one of the highlights of the week, as it is a true celebration of classic cars and their passionate owners,” said Stroup. “For years, Agero has been honored to be a critical part of the Tour and help owners recover their vehicles whenever our assistance services are needed.”

Hagerty and its Drivers Club are hyper-focused on ensuring the classic, rare, and exotic vehicles its drivers love remain protected and thrive into the future. Agero’s suite of services are designed to best support Hagerty drivers through:

Dynamic service provider dispatching. Agero curates a robust network of vetted service providers, ensuring the ideal provider with the right service capabilities is dispatched to the correct roadside event each time, providing faster and more reliable service. All service providers are held to the highest performance and compliance standards to enable effortless 24/7 roadside support to 100% of U.S. zip codes.

Transparent, digital experiences. With multiple digital request options, Hagerty drivers have seamless access to quick assistance and support via Hagerty’s mobile app, including text or live call options, service dispatch details, live truck tracking, and more. These capabilities are enabled through Agero’s robust APIs that allow powerful integration and provide customers a high level of transparency at every step of their request. Agero also has expertly trained customer support agents who are available and ready to service customer requests as needed.

Extensive data insights and industry benchmarking. Visibility and transparency are crucial to providing Hagerty drivers with the highest level of service. Best in class NPS and key performance indicators are visible through easy-to-use dashboards, which also include customer feedback and event-level details.

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we’re leading the way. Agero’s mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we’re pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; configurable, white-label roadside assistance; comprehensive accident management services; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

About Hagerty, Inc.

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 830,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.