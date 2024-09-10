Laser Photonics Shares Concept Animation of Next-Gen CleanTech Robotic Cell

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, unveils the visual concept of its next-generation CleanTech Industrial Robotic Cell 6040 (CTIR-6040), in response to the increasing focus on worker safety in industrial operations.

Increasingly, enterprises in the industrial sector view worker safety not only as their moral and legal obligation but also as a strategic business decision. Driven by this prioritization of safety, as well as by labor shortages, technological advancements, and the need for customization tools, the robot cell market has been surging. The value of this market is forecast to reach $12.8 billion by 2034 from its 2024 value of $3.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%, according to an April 2024 analysis by Fact.MR.

LPC is one of the innovators driving this shift toward industrial automation. Nearly a year ago, the company revealed its first CleanTech Robotic Cell, which combined advanced laser technology with human-operated robotics inside the enclosed workcell. Now, LPC carries its next-generation CTIR-6040, equipped with additional safety measures, mobile connectivity, and new customization features.

“Our team at Laser Photonics is elevating the bar for safe, repeatable, and precise laser cleaning,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “We are one of the first to equip the robotic arm with laser cleaning capabilities, and we have continued to advance this technology to stay ahead of the curve and expand our technological lead and market opportunities.”

The CTIR-6040 comes with a custom workcell best suited to the needs of the client. Configurations include Class IV or Class I safety enclosure, fume extractor installation, variable laser system integration, flexible programming, and more. LPC invites its community to view the visual concept of the CTIR-6040 on its corporate website.

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

