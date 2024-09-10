Zales Unveils Latest Addition to Designer Edit with Christian Siriano: “From Runway to Everyday”

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zales announces the latest partnership in continuation of the brand’s Designer Edit with award-winning CFDA Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano. The Zales x Christian Siriano collaboration made its runway debut at New York Fashion Week on September 6th and featured a range of statement pieces that complement Siriano’s latest fashion line.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Christian Siriano - as a designer known for whimsical and show-stopping designs, we can’t wait to bring a new level of trendsetting energy to our consumers,” says Kecia Caffie, President of Zales. “Christian’s designs for this collection feature an array of gold pieces and accompanying stones that are sure to elevate each and every look they are paired with.”

The partnership will feature two collections, Every Day and Runway, envisioned so that people from all walks of life can fall in love with something beautiful for themselves or someone important in their life. Size inclusivity is an essential aspect in Siriano’s designs, and as such, the Zales x Christian Siriano assortment offers extended sizing for this collaboration to make it more accessible for all: necklaces will range from 16-22” and rings will be available in sizes 4-9.

“Fashion is all about innovation—with this collaboration with Zales, we designed pieces that deliver a bold statement to elevate everyday looks,” says Christian Siriano. “The collection, inspired by the idea of ‘from the runway to everyday,’ will allow anyone to find a piece that resonates with them and that makes them feel special.”

The Every Day Collection is a fusion of Siriano’s distinctive style and Zales’ commitment to celebrating all of life’s moments while offering customers trend-right styles at accessible price points. The collection features 14K yellow gold plated over silver with an assortment of gems including diamonds, black diamonds, aquamarine, amethyst, and more to pair with your individual style. Prices for the Every Day assortment range from $229 - $999.

The Runway Collection, which will be available online only, blends the quality craftsmanship both brands are known for and features a range of 14K white and yellow gold with lab-created diamonds ranging from 1 CTTW to 28 5/8 CTTW. Prices for the Runway assortment range from $1,099 to $29,099.

This collaboration is now available on Zales.com/designer-edit where you can shop the entire Zales Designer Edit.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on social channels @Zalesjewelers on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest and @Zales on Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

Award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano has established himself as a tour de force in the fashion world since launching his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Siriano’s designs have been worn by today’s biggest names including current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and VPOTUS Kamala Harris, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Coolidge, to name but a few.

Having just celebrated the brand’s 15 year anniversary, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever-changing fashion industry. As a result, Christian’s work has been featured in a multitude of prestigious museum exhibits including his first ever solo work retrospective titled “Christian Siriano: People Are People” at SCAD in Savannah and Atlanta, respectively, as well as The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. He’s also contributed pieces to Kensington Palace’s largest exhibition to date titled “Crown to Couture,” the “Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear” exhibition at the V&A, “Grit to Glamour” at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The MET Costume Institute where he broke a Met Gala record for having three separate looks featured in the 2021 exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Christian himself was also named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018 for his leading contributions to body diversity on the runway and red carpet, was a member of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 class of 2015, and was the youngest person to ever appear on Crain’s “40 Under 40” list at age 24.

Apart from his thriving fashion empire, Christian has been the host and mentor for Bravo’s hit series “Project Runway” and recently added best-selling author (Dresses to Dream About and Dresses to Dream About: Deluxe Edition) and interior designer (Siriano Interiors) to his impressive list of credits. This past Spring saw the launch of the second collection of his furniture line and this Fall he’ll release a new book called CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: THE NEW RED CARPET.