Lincoln Property Company Announces New Restaurant Concept by Duro Hospitality Coming to 8111 Douglas in Preston Center

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company announced today that Dallas-based Duro Hospitality will open its latest venture, a highly anticipated new restaurant concept, targeting an opening in late 2025, at 8111 Douglas in the prestigious Preston Center neighborhood of Dallas.

This new restaurant, which will encompass 7,500 square feet on the ground level of the office tower, will be a key feature within the 8111 Douglas office and 8119 luxury residential developments.

While specific details of the concept are yet to be revealed, the new restaurant from the creators of The Charles, Mister Charles, Café Duro, Casa Duro and El Carlos Elegante, promises to be an exceptional culinary destination.

“We are excited to work with Lincoln on our future restaurant concept in such a dynamic neighborhood in Dallas,” said Benji Homsey of Duro Hospitality. “Collaborating with Lincoln allows us to bring something truly unique to the neighborhood, complementing the luxurious living and working environments of 8111 Douglas and 8119. We look forward to sharing more details in 2025.”

“Duro is known for its premiere restaurant concepts and their addition to our office and luxury residential developments in Preston Center will be a tremendous amenity for our office tenants and residents, as well as for the surrounding community,” said Chase Prospere, Senior Vice President for Lincoln in Dallas. “We are thrilled that Duro will be joining our project and are excited to partner with them to bring their latest culinary experience to life in Preston Center.”

8111 Douglas, with its 225,000 square feet of hyper-amenitized Class AA office space, offers tenants unparalleled amenities such as a penthouse tenant lounge, outdoor patio with stunning views, a state-of-the-art conference center, and a fully-equipped fitness facility. Lincoln Property Company is headquartered in building.

Adjacent to the office tower, 8119 presents 128 luxury rental units that redefine sophisticated urban living. Featuring expansive floorplans and custom designer finishes, these residences offer breathtaking views of the Dallas skyline and access to top-tier services and amenities, including a rooftop pool deck. The prime location offers residents easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, all within the highly sought-after Highland Park School District. https://live8119.com/

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-used properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln’s combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 557 million square feet of commercial space. In addition to providing third-party real estate services, Lincoln has completed over 150 million square feet of development since its inception in 1965 and has another $20 billion currently under construction or in the pipeline. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

About Duro Hospitality

Duro Hospitality was founded in 2020 by Benji Homsey, Chas Martin, Corbin See and Ross See as a collective approach to creating unique and inspiring hospitality brands and experiences. Each one of the founding partners brings a specific expertise to the process. Their collaborative style of working together has positioned Duro Hospitality as one of the most innovative, thought-provoking, and people-focused hospitality groups in the country.