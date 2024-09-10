DLA Piper Advises MOXFIVE in Growth Investment from Falfurrias Management Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLA Piper advised MOXFIVE, a leading cybersecurity company, in its investment from Falfurrias Management Partners (Falfurrias), a private equity firm that focuses on middle-market businesses with exceptional growth potential.

Founded in 2019 by cybersecurity visionary and Crypsis Group founder Mike Wager, MOXFIVE has helped thousands of businesses respond to major cyber incidents and minimize the risk of future attacks. MOXFIVE combines the skills of world-class technical leaders with a proprietary platform to deliver a tailored incident response approach and resilience-minded path forward for its clients.

"We built MOXFIVE because we've seen first-hand the detrimental and costly impact inefficient cybersecurity responses can have on businesses of all sizes and excited about partnering with Falfurrias," said Founder and CEO Mike Wager.

Alison Wager, MOXFIVE's CFO, said: “The DLA team was really first class throughout the entire process, and I couldn't be happier about the experience.”

“It was a pleasure to advise MOXFIVE on this major investment opportunity which will enhance MOXFIVE’s capabilities and expand their offerings,” said Jeffrey Houle, Co-Chair of DLA Piper’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional Practice, who led the deal team.

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team that advised MOXFIVE included partners Tom Pilkerton (Baltimore), Julia Kovacs, Jennifer Kashatus and Shaked Hoter (all in Washington, DC), Jordan Bailowitz (Baltimore), and Jimmy Rusert (Atlanta); of counsel Nia Brown (Washington, DC); senior attorney Cara Hupprich (Northern Virginia); and associates Jason Parfet (Austin), Wei Li (Palo Alto), and Traneke Hamrick (Washington, DC).

