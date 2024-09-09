Infleqtion Awarded Phase II Quantum Technology Exploit Contract with Australian Army

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion, the world’s leading quantum information company, today announced an expansion of its work with the Australian Army as part of the Quantum Technology Challenge (QTC). Infleqtion is collaborating with the Australian Army and Diraq, a quantum computing company based in Sydney, to establish more trustworthy quantum computation through quantum physically unclonable functions (QPUFs). The QPUF solution will help improve the overall reliability of quantum systems and harden them against potential threats.

“We applaud the Australian Army for its progress in leveraging Australia’s strategic strength in quantum technology research and emerging quantum industry to drive toward an early quantum advantage,” said Pranav Gokhale, vice president of quantum software at Infleqtion. “We look forward to continuing to play a key role in providing quantum solutions to enhance Australia’s national security needs.”

Infleqtion played a key role in QTC 2023, where world-leading quantum scientists and engineers showed how quantum technologies can solve current and future Army operational challenges. The company is proud to participate again this year, with a goal of further developing security and trust in quantum systems, including near-term and fault-tolerant quantum computers and quantum sensors.

With this new award, Infleqtion will design, evaluate and expand a solution to develop intrinsic and logical QPUFs by generating prototype codes and designs. This will enhance the readiness of QPUFs for deployment in the near term and help quantum systems detect and prevent attacks related to device spoofing and falsifying data resulting from quantum computation or sensing.

Leveraging Superstaq, Infleqtion’s proprietary quantum software, the team’s work will encompass a broad range of methods and platforms including cold atom technology. Infleqtion will also collaborate with Diraq to construct a QPUF for Diraq’s hardware to demonstrate physical design considerations and constraints, which is relevant for supporting and sustaining sovereign capability.

Progress to date – along with a larger demonstration of Infleqtion’s solutions – will be showcased at the QTC 2024 Exhibition during the Chief of Army Symposium at the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition. The event is being held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) on 11 and 12 September 2024.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organisations, the United States, and allied governments. With 17 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in positioning, navigating, and timing, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionising how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.