The Honest Kitchen Helps Fund American Humane’s Lifesaving Second Chance Grants® Program

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Humane, the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare practices, announced today that The Honest Kitchen is the official 2024-2025 Partner of American Humane’s Second Chance Grants® Program.

As the pioneer of the first human grade pet food, The Honest Kitchen is on a mission to help pets get on the road to good health through good food. Founded on the belief that all pets deserve healthy, high-quality, human grade food, the brand has a history of “Pawlanthropy” and charitable giving to pets in need.

The Honest Kitchen has awarded the nonprofit a $24,000 grant in support of its the Second Chance Grants® program, which provides financial assistance to help offset the critical costs of rescued animals who are homeless or the victims of human cruelty.

“ We are so grateful for The Honest Kitchen’s critical support of our Second Chance Grants® program,” American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert said. “ Their generosity will help us advance and facilitate the lifesaving efforts that give animals a second chance at life when they have nowhere else to turn.”

Every year, countless animals suffer deplorable abuse and neglect. The Second Chance Grants® program helps local shelters and rescue groups that are often saddled with the steep expenses of saving, sheltering, and caring for these animals in desperate need.

“ Second Chance Grants® is an incredible program, and we’re honored to help support some of the most vulnerable and neglected pets on their paths to living happy and healthy lives,” said Lucy Postins, Founder and Chief Integrity Officer at The Honest Kitchen. “ As a brand that cares deeply about the humane treatment of all animals, we know that love and good food are critical in order for them to get there, and we're proud to help support with the care they need.”

To learn more about the program, or to support American Humane’s lifesaving work, please visit AmericanHumane.org. For more information on The Honest Kitchen or to explore the brand’s portfolio of complete and balanced pet food including dry, dehydrated, and wet food, as well as treats and toppers, please visit thehonestkichen.com.

About American Humane

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

About The Honest Kitchen

The Honest Kitchen was founded by Lucy Postins in 2002 in San Diego, CA, with a mission to help as many pets as possible get on the road to good health through good food. They produce a full line of Human Grade complete & balanced foods for pets including dry, dehydrated, and wet foods, as well as treats, toppers, hydration boosters, and a best-selling digestive supplement. The Honest Kitchen was the first-ever human grade pet food, meaning the finished product meets human food production standards (unlike conventional pet food, which is feed-grade). Each Honest Kitchen product is made with uncompromising quality & safety standards by a company of pet lovers. For more information, please visit www.thehonestkitchen.com.