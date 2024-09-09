Three College-Bound Students Awarded Healthfirst Education & Leadership Program Scholarships

Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men of New York jointly hosted a celebratory reception for the scholars at Healthfirst’s headquarters in New York. The scholars received certificates and participated in a dialogue with leaders from both Healthfirst and OHBM about the power of mentorship. Scholarship recipients were selected for their outstanding academic efforts, character, demonstrated dedication and determination, and commitment to excellence.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men (OHBM) of New York are continuing their support for leadership development and economic empowerment. For the second year, Healthfirst has awarded Education & Leadership Program Scholarships to college-bound students who participate in the OHBM Junior 100 Mentorship Program. Launched in 2023, the scholarship program covers college tuition and related expenses. The program aims to equip young people with the skills and opportunities they need to pursue careers that promote health equity.

Healthfirst and OHBM of New York jointly hosted a celebratory reception for the scholars at Healthfirst’s headquarters in New York. The scholars received certificates and participated in a dialogue with leaders from both Healthfirst and OHBM about the power of mentorship. Scholarship recipients were selected for their outstanding academic efforts, character, demonstrated dedication and determination, and commitment to excellence.

The three scholarship recipients, their choice of college, and course of study are:

Michael Damilola Lana, CUNY City College of NY, Major: Biology

Shawn Isaac Riley, SUNY Albany, Major: Human Biology

Nicholas Paul, Adelphi University, Major: Biology (Returning Healthfirst Scholar)

“Healthfirst is pleased to support the next generation of leaders through the One Hundred Black Men Scholarship program,” said Miguel Centeno, Vice President of Community Engagement at Healthfirst. “We are proud of the scholars and will continue to be committed to helping young people from the communities we serve.”

“One Hundred Black Men is grateful for the collaboration and partnership that Healthfirst offers us,” said One Hundred Black Men President Robert Brown. “As like-minded organizations, Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men are making significant inroads with empowering our youth.”

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst believes that every New Yorker deserves access to the best available healthcare. As one of New York’s highest quality not-for-profit health insurers, we make this a reality for our millions of members. Founded more than 30 years ago by the leading hospital systems in downstate New York, Healthfirst established a partnership model that enables hospitals, health systems, and physicians in our network to prioritize health outcomes over profits, placing the needs of our members and community first. We are dedicated to promoting health equity so that all individuals, regardless of race, neighborhood, or income, can thrive and live healthy, fulfilling lives. Healthfirst serves members in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties, offering market-leading products to suit every life stage. Our offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, and Essential Plans.

For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About One Hundred Black Men of New York

One Hundred Black Men of New York was founded in 1963 as a non-profit organization of like-minded leaders who met to advocate for improvement in conditions in their communities. Today, it leverages the collective talents, abilities and energy of its members and corporate partners for the intellectual development of youth and the economic empowerment of the Black community based on the following precepts: respect for family, spirituality, justice, and integrity. To learn more about OHBM and its initiatives, including its annual gala, visit www.ohbm.org and https://dayoftheonehundred.org/