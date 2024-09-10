MoneyLion Partners with Nova Credit to Activate Cash Flow Underwriting Within its Consumer Finance Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a digital ecosystem for consumer finance that empowers everyone to make their best financial decisions, today announced a partnership with Nova Credit, a leading credit infrastructure and analytics company, to activate cash flow underwriting within MoneyLion’s hosted decisioning engine. This collaboration will allow credit issuers on MoneyLion’s platform to integrate Nova Credit’s cash flow data analytics, providing a more comprehensive view of a consumer’s financial health and expanding access to credit.

MoneyLion is a digital finance ecosystem that powers distributable embedded marketplaces, enabling financial product providers to acquire consumers at scale. Through its marketplace technology, MoneyLion connects consumers with real-time, personalized financial product offerings and services through its vast network of financial product providers. By partnering with Nova Credit, MoneyLion enables credit issuers within the MoneyLion ecosystem to utilize Cash Atlas™, Nova Credit’s cash flow analytics platform, within its decision engine. This integration gives lenders a more complete view of credit risk, allowing them to use consumer-permissioned bank transaction data to make more informed underwriting decisions. By combining embedded marketplace technology with enhanced data analytics, MoneyLion allows for the expansion of credit access while enhancing risk management.

Among the first to leverage this capability is Concora Credit, a service provider that enables credit programs for consumers with less-than-perfect credit. Concora Credit is part of a cohort of providers who will leverage Nova Credit’s cash flow underwriting data to enhance their credit policies to reach a broader range of consumers.

“Since our inception, MoneyLion has been focused on increasing access to financial products,” said Tim Hong, Chief Product Officer at MoneyLion. “Cash flow data is essential for understanding consumers more holistically and unlocking more ways to provide consumers with the services they need. Our partnership with Nova Credit strengthens MoneyLion's ability to provide financial institutions with better tools to make informed credit decisions and expand the range of consumers they can serve.”

“We are thrilled that MoneyLion and Concora Credit recognize the transformative power of cash flow underwriting and the strength of our analytics. The ability to see new lending opportunities within existing populations is a huge lift to lenders that work hard to acquire and build strong customer experiences,” said Misha Esipov, CEO and Co-Founder, Nova Credit. “This is a transformative partnership that will accelerate the availability of consumer-permissioned cash flow data analytics to many more financial institutions looking to lend to more borrowers while maintaining strong risk management.”

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a digital ecosystem for consumer finance powering the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology, with a top consumer finance super app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. We pride ourselves on serving the many, not the few; providing confidence through guidance, choice, and personalization; and shortening the distance to an informed action. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their finances with our innovative financial products and marketplace - including our full-fledged suite of features to save, borrow, spend, and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,200+ Enterprise Partner network, together in one experience.

MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com. For information about Engine by MoneyLion for enterprise businesses, please visit www.engine.tech. For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on X.

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is a credit infrastructure and analytics company that enables businesses to grow responsibly by harnessing alternative credit data. The company is a CRA that leverages its unique data infrastructure, compliance framework, and credit expertise to help lenders fill in the gaps that exist in traditional credit analytics. Nova Credit provides access to the fragmented universe of consumer financial data and transforms it into compliant, actionable risk analytics through a suite of solutions designed to increase conversion through expanded coverage, speed, and reliability. Leading organizations, such as American Express, Verizon, HSBC, RBC, SoFi, Scotiabank, Appfolio, and Yardi, work with Nova Credit to make smarter credit decisions through cash flow underwriting with Cash Atlas™, quickly and accurately verify income with Income Navigator, and reach new-to-country consumers with Credit Passport®. Learn more at https://www.novacredit.com or reach out to connect@novacredit.com.

About Concora Credit Inc.

A single purpose guides Concora Credit: to help non-prime consumers Do More with Credit. Through its credit servicing activities for issuing banks, the company has helped millions of consumers access credit through Private Label and General Purpose Credit Card programs designed for consumers with less-than-perfect credit. Concora Credit is the company of choice for merchants looking to offer greater access to credit for their customers because our flexibility delivers better outcomes at the point of sale and beyond. We see a bright future for consumers through our simple proposition that is best expressed in two words: Do More.