Big Chicken Teams Up with Bite Kiosk to Launch the ‘O’Neal Family Secret Menu’

Bite, the leader in intelligent kiosk solutions for restaurants, and Big Chicken, the fast-growing chicken concept known for creating BIG Smiles through BIG Flavor and BIG Fun, are joining forces to bring guests a chance to try some of Founder Shaquille O'Neal's family favorites through the 'O'Neal Family Secret Menu.' The kiosk-only menu is hidden for guests to discover for themselves on Bite's ordering kiosks at company-owned Big Chicken locations. Big Chicken is in the process of rolling out the new menu additions on Bite kiosks at select franchise locations as well.

“I started Big Chicken to share the love and laughter that my family felt from coming together with my mom in the kitchen. Now, we’re inviting everyone at Big Chicken to share in that experience with the ‘O’Neal Family Secret Menu,’” said O’Neal. “I’m always challenging our team to be the first to do something BIG that’s going to bring a smile to our guests’ faces, and, with Bite’s help, we’ve hidden these exclusive menu items right in plain sight.”

The O’Neal Family Secret Menu is inspired by the love that Shaquille O’Neal and his family have for the food that brings them together. This exclusive collection of menu items features special customizations, such as Lucille's Sunday Dinner Combo, his mother’s favorite, and the Chicken Cordon Bleu Combo, which pays homage to the flavors and memories that Shaquille holds dear. With bold flavors and big fun reminiscent of joyous family gatherings, the O’Neal Family Secret Menu invites guests and their loved ones to join the O’Neal family dinner table with every meal.

Exclusively available through Bite's self-service kiosks at participating Big Chicken locations, guests will have to discover their way to the menu themselves by following an engaging, interactive experience on the kiosk – a first for a digital ordering experience in restaurants.

“At Bite, we’re striving for more than a kiosk ordering experience. We want a hospitality experience that integrates the brand and its voice. What better way to exemplify this than by having Shaq and his family recommend menu items in his restaurant, via the Bite kiosk,” said Brandon Barton, CEO at Bite. “We believe technology can play an important role in elevating the guest experience, and this unique collaboration is evident of that – serving as a digital point of entry to the O’Neal Family Secret Menu, a collection of his favorite menu items from his own family members.”

The hidden kiosk-only menu will feature rotating favorites, with new additions added over time.

"It’s incredible partners like Brandon and Bite that allow us to continue to build upon Shaquille’s vision for Big Chicken in a way that no other fast-casual brand has before. Continuous improvements like these are how we ensure that we win with our franchisees, suppliers and, most importantly, with our guests,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “The O’Neal Family Secret Menu creates an interactive experience that draws our guests into the energy and exuberance of Big Chicken while reinforcing our commitment to innovation.”

Bite kiosks help restaurants operate more efficiently while driving larger check sizes by presenting guests with enticing add-ons, customization options, and data-driven upsells in a frictionless digital interface. For more information about Bite, please visit www.getbite.com

About Bite

Bite is the leading kiosk ordering software trusted by fast-casual, quick-serve restaurants and convenience stores with made-to-order food. With our patented Artificial Intelligence technology, Bite Lift, we revolutionize the customer experience by analyzing each transaction in real-time and providing upsell recommendations that consistently yield an impressive 20% increase in average check size. Our software is designed to be highly customizable, allowing brands to effortlessly tailor the design to align with their unique identity. It is user-friendly, making it easy to manage, with quick and efficient deployment. By seamlessly integrating into existing tech stacks, Bite ensures improved order accuracy, higher average check sizes, increased throughput, and enhanced customer satisfaction for our restaurant clients.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by a dream team of partners; JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal. Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. With more than 40 traditional and non-traditional locations currently open and 350-plus restaurants in its development pipeline, Big Chicken is growing domestically and internationally through franchising.

To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athlete-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal’s signature “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA.”

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille’s status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has more than 350 locations in development worldwide and 40-plus locations open in traditional and non-traditional restaurant settings.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands have an expansive retail footprint, including more than 9,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 150 countries and generate approximately $29 billion in global annual retail sales.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

