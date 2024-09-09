From IV Therapy to Regenerative Therapies: Next Health Brings the Future of Wellness to Scottsdale with Three Locations Coming Soon

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Next Health, the world’s most advanced brand of proactive healthcare centers, is expanding into Arizona through a three-unit area development agreement with entrepreneurial powerhouses, Bo Thede and Zach Mendelsohn. This expansion supports Next Health’s mission to bring health optimization and longevity to the most strategic markets in the U.S., empowering individuals to take a proactive approach to their health.

The Scottsdale locations will offer a comprehensive suite of services, from IV Therapy, biomarker testing, and cryotherapy, to the most cutting-edge services in advanced longevity, including Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), life-saving Executive Physicals, and more. Scottsdale was selected for Next Health locations due to its vibrant community of health conscious residents with a growing demand for innovative health solutions, alongside a near ever-present tourism and wellness travel industry.

“Scottsdale is a one-of-a-kind community that’s ahead of the curve in the health and wellness industry, and Next Health is coming to take things up a notch,” said Scott Svilich, COO, who leads the company’s strategic growth. “We’re identifying strategic markets where we can make the greatest impact, partnering with incredible entrepreneurs, then delivering on our commitments to the community with life-changing treatments from the comfort of a luxury facility. For us, this is not just about rapid growth; it’s about ensuring every new location thrives and makes the community healthier for longer.”

Thede and Mendelsohn are demonstrated entrepreneurs who have founded and scaled numerous companies; they first partnered with Next Health on three locations in the Las Vegas market.

“Next Health Scottsdale will serve as a beacon of health optimization in the Grand Canyon State,” said Next Health founders, Dr. Darshan Shah (CEO) and Kevin Peake (President), in a joint statement. “By introducing more innovative health and longevity services, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health by providing access to advanced treatments designed to extend the human healthspan and help people live healthier, longer lives.”

About Next Health

Next Health is a pioneer in personalized health optimization and longevity. Founded in 2016 by renowned surgeon, Dr. Darshan Shah, and entrepreneur, Kevin Peake, Next Health transformed into a top franchise opportunity, with 50 locations open or in development across 11 states and three countries. Combining cutting-edge medical technology with a vibrant atmosphere, Next Health empowers individuals to achieve optimal health and vitality.