Capco and ESG Announce Partnership to Improve CIS Delivery

HOUSTON & NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, and ESG, a leading provider of SaaS energy solutions, have signed a partnership to help energy companies modernize and upgrade their legacy platforms while minimizing risk and reducing costs in an increasingly competitive and cost-constrained business environment.

ESG Titanium™ is an API-first, modular energy platform that empowers energy suppliers to grow, optimize, and innovate across their portfolio. Titanium integrates with existing legacy systems and includes best-in-class capabilities for billing, customer engagement, transaction management, regulatory compliance and more. The combination of ESG’s Titanium platform with Capco’s industry knowledge and proven implementation and delivery expertise will help energy companies transition from inefficient, siloed legacy systems to innovative, state of the art technology.

Capco prides itself on leveraging its deep domain expertise and technology implementation experience to drive successful outcomes for clients. The firm has an established track record helping clients simplify the complex issues involved in wholesale and retail energy delivery, and offers a broad range of business and technology consulting services to retail energy suppliers and utilities, including project management and integration solutions for ESG Titanium Engage™, ESG Titanium Billing™, and ESG Titanium Market™.

“Our retail and wholesale energy clients struggle with legacy EDI, billing, and CRM platforms that require extensive manual intervention, leading to higher operational costs,” said Lance McAnelly, Managing Partner of Capco Texas and global Energy domain lead at Capco. “However, some have hesitated to migrate to a modern platform like ESG Titanium due to perceived risks in the migration process. The partnership between ESG and Capco will help them reduce risk and drive more successful project implementations.”

“Our clients can now be more confident when implementing ESG’s diverse, opportunity-to-cash product suite,” said Jonathan Clites, Partner and Lead for the Retail and Wholesale Energy Practice at Capco Texas. “Capco offers energy clients excellent project delivery expertise and deep industry knowledge, as well as technical implementation and integration skills. This partnership addresses an important business need for our clients so they can devote more time and resources to driving innovation for their customers.”

“Like Capco, ESG has deep roots in retail energy, and we are honored that they have chosen to partner with us,” said Patrick Smith, Managing Director, North America at ESG. “Leading retail energy providers rely on ESG for mission-critical front office systems like billing and customer engagement portals, and some 30 million transactions run through our scalable Titanium platform every month. And now this partnership gives customers the added benefit of Capco’s extensive implementation and integration experience in retail energy and utilities, for even more successful deployments.”

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global management and technology consultancy specializing in driving transformation in the energy and financial services industries. Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About ESG

Energy companies rely upon ESG solutions to grow revenue, increase efficiency, and facilitate business innovation. ESG provides the broadest energy sector market and meter data management to deliver an energy transition platform that optimizes the customer-to-cash process for energy suppliers and pipeline and storage companies. The company provides a full suite of financial and land acquisition and management solutions that enable oil and gas producers, pipelines, renewables, and utilities companies to efficiently track and manage their business operations with less staff. Across sectors, ESG automates complex, time-consuming processes with an integrated suite of solutions that reduce the cost to serve and increase efficiency through data and insights to get results that matter. ESG is SOC 2 certified in North America and ISO9001/27001 in the United Kingdom. We put the power of data in your hands. Visit www.esgglobal.com to learn more.