GoldenPeaks Capital Secures Financing Facility With Funds Managed by AB CarVal

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoldenPeaks Capital and AB CarVal, an established global credit fund and part of AllianceBernstein’s Private Alternatives business, have signed a bespoke junior financing facility.

GoldenPeaks Capital, one of the fastest growing independent power producers in Eastern Europe, will use the funds to finance further acquisition and construction of Ready-to-Build solar photovoltaic assets in Poland.

The flexible HoldCo debt facility allows GoldenPeaks Capital to accelerate the buildout of its portfolio by bridging the financing needs to acquire projects and fund their construction equity before attracting senior project finance debt.

The facility has already paved the way for the acquisition of several solar PV projects across Poland with an aggregate capacity of more than 220 MW.

The financing is an important part of GoldenPeaks Capital’s plan to build more than 1 GW of solar capacity in Poland on an annual basis.

Daniel Tain, President of GoldenPeaks Capital says: “This transaction marks another significant milestone in our goal to further accelerate Poland’s path towards decarbonization.”

Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director of AB CarVal says: “We are delighted to work in partnership with GoldenPeaks Capital to support the global energy transition through our flexible financing solutions.”

About AB CarVal

AB CarVal is an established global alternative investment manager and part of AllianceBernstein’s Private Alternatives business. Since 1987, AB CarVal’s team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $149 billion in 5,765 transactions across 82 countries. Today, AB CarVal has approximately $16 billion* in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets. AB CarVal has invested more than $5.5 billion in energy transition investments. For more information, please visit abcarval.com.

*AUM is comprised of fee-earning AUM and fee-eligible AUM. Fee-earning AUM includes those assets currently qualified to generate management fees. Fee-eligible AUM includes capital that is committed to an AB CarVal Fund but is currently uncalled or recallable. The number represented here excludes assets under AB CarVal’s management that are not generating management fees due to the maturity of the Fund but includes amounts that do not generate management fees solely due to AB CarVal's decision not to charge management fees.

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects globally. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as manufacturing, project development & engineering, financing & structuring, supply chain management, construction & commissioning, asset operations, and commercial & energy sales among others, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals.

Disclaimer GoldenPeaks Capital:

This press release was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of GoldenPeaks Capital as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. To the extent there are any forward-looking statements, these statements are based on the company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.