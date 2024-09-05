Line 5 Capital Announces Investment in Engineered Recycling Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Line 5 Capital is excited to announce the first institutional investment in Engineered Recycling Systems (“ERS”). Based in Atlanta, GA, the company specializes in designing, installing, and servicing custom equipment and systems focusing on scrap metal recycling as well as pneumatic scrap handling and dust collection systems for the paper and paper converting industries.

Line 5 Capital was supported by o15 Capital Partners with both debt financing and an equity co-investment alongside other limited partners. “We’re excited to partner with o15 Capital Partners; the team at o15 quickly came to see what we picked up on. ERS has exceptional product-market fit, great client relationships and a fantastic future. We’re looking forward to getting to work with this team,” said Ed Hine, Managing Partner at Line 5 Capital.

Line 5 Capital and the ERS management team will continue the build out of a broader product offering, while further positioning the business to scale. “We truly believe we offer our clients solutions no one else can bring to the table. By teaming with Line 5, we’re bringing on a partner who can help us scale without losing our focus designing great systems and truly solving our customers’ problems,” said Mike Carver, Co-Founder of ERS. “We couldn’t be more excited for the future.”

About Line 5 Capital

Based in Nashville, Line 5 Capital is an independent sponsor and small business investment firm that partners with owner-operated small businesses and elite veterans to preserve legacies, protect jobs and grow companies. Line 5 invests in companies in the Nashville-Charlotte-Atlanta triangle with $3-7mm in EBITDA. To learn more about Line 5 Capital, please visit line5capital.com.

About Engineered Recycling Systems

Based in Atlanta, ERS specializes in designing, installing, and servicing custom equipment and systems focusing on scrap metal recycling as well as pneumatic scrap handling and dust collection systems for the paper and paper converting industries. To learn more about ERS, please visit engineeredrecycling.com.

About o15 Capital Partners

Based in Atlanta, o15 Capital Partners is a mission-driven provider of private growth capital to lower middle market companies led by and serving underrepresented entrepreneurs and communities in the Healthcare, Business Services, and Education industries. To learn more about o15 Capital Partners or discuss a new investment opportunity, please visit o15.com or reach out to a member of our investment team.