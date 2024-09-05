Miami Dolphins Select EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as an Official Insurance Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants ("EPIC"), a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm providing tailored services and specialized products across diverse industries, announced its partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

Through this agreement, EPIC provides the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium with a suite of risk management solutions specifically customized for professional sports organizations and venues.

“As a global entertainment destination hosting a variety of world-class events throughout our calendar, we look to align ourselves with partners that tailor solutions to our unique organizational needs,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President and General Counsel Myles Pistorius. "EPIC’s ability to provide bespoke risk management solutions allows our organization to operate to the standard of excellence we pride ourselves in.”

As a proud partner, EPIC will support various Miami Dolphins-led initiatives that include the Miami Dolphins Fins Weekend, a charity fishing event in South Florida for over 25 years, and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the largest fundraising event in the NFL, featuring cycling, running and walking in support of cancer research.

“For large sports organizations like the Miami Dolphins and state-of-the-art venues like Hard Rock Stadium, effective risk management is essential to safeguarding both operations and enterprise value,” said Tod Swanson, entertainment & sports practice leader. “At EPIC, we are committed to understanding, addressing and mitigating the risks that fast-growing professional sports organizations face.”

For more information on EPIC and its comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions for sports and entertainment organizations, as well as its extensive retail property and casualty, employee benefits, personal insurance and specialty insurance solutions, please visit epicbrokers.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Due to its overall sustainability efforts, the multifunctional venue holds Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is a leader in risk management, providing clients with diverse and specialized property and casualty, employee benefits, private client and specialty insurance solutions. The EPIC team members operate from locations nationwide, bringing strategic and expansive specializations that allow them to collaborate for innovative and comprehensive risk-solution development. EPIC is a company within Galway Holdings, the parent company of a growing and diverse group of financial, consulting, technology and insurance brands. For more information on EPIC, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.