Indus Valley Partners Acquires IntegriDATA

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indus Valley Partners ("IVP"), a premier global provider of software and technology solutions to the world’s most sophisticated investment managers backed by PPC Enterprises (“PPC”), a specialist middle-market private equity firm and minority investor in IVP, announced today that it has agreed to acquire IntegriDATA, a leader in alternative investment software solutions. Terms of the acquisition were not otherwise disclosed.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York, IntegriDATA helps over 80+ alternative asset managers including hedge funds, private equity firms and fund administrators, service more than $2 trillion of AUM using its software solutions to improve operational efficiency and reduce risk. IntegriDATA specializes in expense allocation, payment automation, and collateral management solutions.

The acquisition of IntegriDATA further strengthens IVP’s asset management offering, positioning the IVP Group as a leading player in asset management technology, software and managed service solutions. Combined with IntegriDATA, IVP has over $5.5 trillion of AUM managed using its technology.

The combination of IVP and IntegriDATA will create the largest market share in expense allocation software for private market players. This powerful platform will enable fund managers to digitize complex expense allocation rules, ensuring compliance with fund expense policies. It will also allow funds to confidently scale their AUM and number of funds or vehicles, while providing a transparent process for regulators and investors to review.

Gurvinder Singh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of IVP, said, “Alternatives managers continue to seek solutions that can increase their efficiency and control while lowering operational costs. Combining IVP's and IntegriDATA’s cloud platforms creates a category leader in software for the alternatives industry. When coupled with IVP’s “digital first” managed services platform, public and private markets managers are enabled to confidently scale their AUM, asset and capital pool complexity.”

Mitch Schulman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of IntegriDATA, commented, “We are excited to join forces with IVP. Together, our shared vision and combined strengths will enable us to deliver more comprehensive solutions for our investment management clients.”

Thomas Uger of PPC added, “We are pleased to support IVP’s acquisition of IntegriDATA. We believe the combined company will provide leading technology and services in expense management, payment and treasury solutions, areas that are very important to alternative asset managers.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to IVP and NovitasFTCL served as exclusive financial advisor, Finn Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal counsel to IntegriDATA.

About IntegriDATA

IntegriDATA is a financial technology software company dedicated to helping the investment management industry improve operational efficiency and reduce risk. IntegriDATA specializes in expense allocation, payment automation, and collateral management solutions. IntegriDATA clients include hedge funds, private equity firms, fund administrators, institutional investors, and mutual funds. IntegriDATA software helps the investment management industry service over $2 trillion AUM. For more information, visit integri-data.com.

About Indus Valley Partners

Indus Valley Partners is a leading global provider of enterprise-wide technology solutions, consulting, and 'digital-first' managed services to 160+ of the most prestigious fund managers on the buy side. Currently, $4.2+ trillion of AUM is managed using IVP’s technology. The company’s unique product suite allows clients to solve complex, enterprise-wide challenges in data management, trade management, analytics, reporting, and data governance. IVP is headquartered in New York and Noida, India with 950 employees across five times zones including a presence in London, Dallas and Canada. For more information, visit www.ivp.in.

About PPC Enterprises

PPC Enterprises is a New York City-based private equity firm founded by former senior partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. PPC invests in a select group of industries, including Business and Financial Services, Industrial Services, and Healthcare Services. www.ppcenterprises.com.