Diplomat Partners with Leaf Street Strategies to Expand Reach in the Cannabis Industry

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diplomat Consulting is partnering with Leaf Street Strategies, and its Principal and Founder, Tyler Klimas to expand efforts in supporting the burgeoning North American cannabis hospitality sector.

Klimas brings his expertise as the former chief cannabis regulator for Nevada’s billion-dollar cannabis marketplace, where he helped usher in a first-of-its-kind cannabis consumption lounge program, to the Senior Advisor role.

“Social consumption venues and live entertainment events represent the new frontier of the legal cannabis industry,” said Klimas. “Our partnership will help bring innovative and responsible cannabis consumption experiences to new markets, creating safe and unique opportunities for both consumers and businesses.”

With more jurisdictions in Canada and the United States (U.S.) launching social consumption opportunities, the cannabis hospitality sector is poised for remarkable growth. Additionally, with the expansion of popular cannabis product categories like THC-infused beverages, live entertainment venues and sports leagues spanning the U.S.-Canadian border have started to invest in cannabis-related experiences.

“Diplomat is excited to welcome Tyler and Leaf Street Strategies to the team,” said Nathan Mison, Founder of Diplomat Consulting. “With the explosion of the cannabis hospitality sector and the imminent rescheduling of cannabis in the U.S., we will work synergistically to unlock significant cross-border opportunities by bringing well-established frameworks for social consumption to jurisdictions that are considering expanding consumption opportunities.”

Diplomat and Leaf Street Strategies are committed to ensuring that cannabis consumption is integrated responsibly and safely within hospitality environments, including adhering to stringent regulations, providing safe and enjoyable experiences for consumers, and supporting local economies through job creation and business growth.

For more information about Diplomat Consulting and the exciting developments in the cannabis hospitality market, please visit diplomatconsulting.com. To learn about Leaf Street Strategies, and the firm’s work in developing a more successful and sustainable cannabis industry, please visit Leaf Street Strategies at leafstreetstrategies.com.

Diplomat Consulting

Created in 2020, Diplomat Consulting is a regulatory affairs firm that specializes in agriculture, cannabis, healthcare and emerging sectors. Diplomat uses a straight-forward, values-based approach to build compelling services and solutions for clients.

Leaf Street Strategies

Launched in 2023, Leaf Street Strategies is a full-service cannabis and hemp consulting firm, helping clients successfully navigate the ever-changing cannabis and hemp landscape.