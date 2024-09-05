Technological University Dublin Implements New Identity Security Approach in Hybrid Environment Using CyberArk

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), The identity security company, today announced that Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) has implemented the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to enhance the security of privileged identities in their high-risk hybrid environment.

TU Dublin is Ireland’s first technological university, established in 2019 and with nearly 30,000 students. It was formed when three pre-existing institutes of technology merged, resulting in a complicated IT infrastructure spread across self-hosted and cloud environments. Privileged and sensitive credential management presented challenges, especially for third party vendors connecting to internal systems, who needed to rely on traditional VPN tunnels.

In 2021, TU Dublin was the victim of a ransomware attack, which disrupted IT operations and classes but did not result in data exfiltration. The incident drew college officials’ attention to their disparate identity security infrastructure. TU Dublin’s security team turned to CyberArk to address these issues with a modern identity security approach, seamlessly enhancing visibility and reducing risk across their hybrid environment. High-risk domain controllers and admin accounts are now securely protected using a multi-layered identity security strategy, with threat reduction maximized by using layered multi-factor authentication and just-in-time access.

“CyberArk solved the problem of managing and auditing our domain admin accounts and gave us more control and visibility over our third-party vendors’ access to our servers, both self-hosted and in Azure,” said Alan Pike, Information Security Operations and Architecture Senior Manager, TU Dublin. “Their HTML5 Gateway was helpful in connecting to target machines without a VPN – which contributed to reduced costs and complexities.”

“We’re pleased that TU Dublin chose CyberArk to help streamline and secure access for all identities across their self-hosted and cloud infrastructure,” said Rich Turner, president, EMEA at CyberArk. “CyberArk’s approach to modernizing IT security issues that result from siloed, legacy environments will also help organizations - like TU Dublin - realize operational efficiency gains and further their abilities to meet cyber insurance compliance requirements.”

