Silobreaker Expands US Reseller Program with ThreatQuotient

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Security and threat intelligence technology company, Silobreaker today announced the expansion of its US reseller program through a strengthened partnership with threat intelligence platform innovator, ThreatQuotient. This collaboration leverages Silobreaker’s vast datasets from open, deep and dark web sources to enrich the ThreatQ Platform, providing organizations with advanced capabilities to contextualize technical threat indicators and analyze unstructured threat information at scale.

Building on the success of its existing reseller program, Silobreaker’s expanded partnership with ThreatQuotient will extend its reach and service offerings in the US. This strategic move underscores Silobreaker's commitment to working closely with resellers to deliver cutting-edge threat intelligence solutions while delivering a seamless and powerful user experience.

Several new features significantly boost threat intelligence capabilities. On-demand querying allows users to easily access and query Silobreaker’s unequalled dataset using intuitive search terms from the ThreatQ Platform. Silobreaker’s dataset provides powerful insights on threat indicators, as well as advanced correlation of high-relevance entities from Silobreaker documents, including malware, threat actors, attack types and more.

Key use cases include threat monitoring across open sources and the deep and dark web, vulnerability tracking, enhanced credential monitoring and indicator enrichment for IPs, domains and subdomains.

“Our expanded reseller program with ThreatQuotient underscores our commitment to providing top-tier threat intelligence solutions,” said Kristofer Mansson, CEO of Silobreaker. “This integration not only enhances our collective offerings but also provides organizations with a sharper, more holistic view of potential threats. Together, we enable our partners and customers to gain the crucial insights needed to make proactive, informed decisions to protect their organizations.”

John Czupak, CEO, ThreatQuotient comments: “Today’s threats are constantly evolving and we need to share, involve, collaborate, respond and learn to take swift action. Our partnership with Silobreaker enables us to deliver even deeper insights into real world threats, so customers can accelerate understanding and harden their defences. These critical insights enable customers to ensure that incident handlers, malware researchers, SOC analysts and investigation leads gain more control, and are able to take the right steps at the right time to better manage risks.”

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company, that provides powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. It automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources in a single platform, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). This enables global enterprises to make intelligence-led decisions to safeguard their business from cyber, physical and geopolitical threats, mitigate risks and maximize business value.

About ThreatQuotientTM

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). ThreatQ is the first purpose-built, data-driven threat intelligence platform that helps teams prioritize, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading integration marketplace, data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including threat intelligence management and sharing, incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management.

