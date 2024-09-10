Top Legal Recruiting Firms Johnson Downie and Lippman Jungers Merge and Unveil New Firm Name: CenterPeak

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson Downie and Lippman Jungers, the world's leading legal search firms, today unveiled the new name of their combined venture: CenterPeak, LLC, and announced the addition of industry veteran Jeffrey Lowe as Partner and the firm’s Market President for Washington, D.C.

“ We’re thrilled to officially introduce CenterPeak to the world,” said Founding Partner Clint Johnson. “ There’s never been such a concentration of elite legal recruiters under one brand, and our clients are thrilled to know that we will have the best of the best working for them on their most critical needs across the globe. Our new name encapsulates the exceptional nature of our work and our position within the industry: top, front and center.”

Johnson Downie opened in 2008 and is widely known as the premier legal search firm in Texas. Sabina Lippman and Mark Jungers established Lippman Jungers in 2011 and are renowned for their Chair-level access and game-changing placements for the global elite. Lippman Jungers brought their industry-leading New York and California partner practice to the merger and has an impressive record of brokering the industry’s most significant law firm partner moves.

Prior to joining CenterPeak, Lowe served as the Global Practice Leader of Major, Lindsey & Africa’s Law Firm Practice Group for more than a decade and was the Founder and Managing Partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office since its inception in 2003, before forming his own firm last year. He is also one of the industry’s most recognized thought leaders on issues such as partner compensation and satisfaction.

“ It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of this new venture,” said Lowe. “ It’s even more exciting to be able to work with such tremendous talent across the board.”

“We’re just getting started,” said Lippman. “ We now have the top recruiters in New York, California, Texas, Washington, D.C. and across the southeast, and our sights are set on the world’s other major legal markets.”

“ And while we’re proud of our increasing reach,” said Jungers, “ we know that for our clients, it will never be about footprint, but rather the exceptional effort and advice they’ll receive from our team and our ability to help them achieve their most important strategic goals.”

CenterPeak and its talented team are responsible for opening more than 40 offices and placing over 2,000 partners for Am Law 50 firms, with combined practices worth billions of dollars. For more information on CenterPeak visit www.centerpeak.com.

