Curiosity University Now Available on Prime Video

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) has announced that Curiosity University is launching today on Prime Video in the U.S. as an add-on subscription for $8.95 per month. With a roster of luminaries including Pulitzer Prize-winning authors and department chairs at many of the world’s most prestigious universities, Curiosity University offers a rich tapestry of lectures, documentaries, and courses that combine academic rigor with compelling storytelling. Today’s launch amplifies Curiosity U’s reach and impact and builds on its growing subscriber base.

“By integrating with Prime Video as an add-on subscription, Curiosity University has access to sophisticated streaming technology and Prime Video’s user-friendly interface,” said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships. “Curiosity U subscribers will benefit from a seamless viewing experience, easily accessible content, and personalized recommendations, which aligns with our mission to put entertaining and enlightening content within everyone’s reach.”

Curiosity University (formerly One Day University) has long been recognized for giving viewers access to engaging lectures and thought-provoking discussions exploring history, arts, culture, science, well-being, and more from the world’s best professors. Curiosity U has strengthened its offering with a wider range of content including courses, short and long-form videos, podcasts, a popular weekly newsletter, and live events sponsored by major organizations including AARP and Blue Cross Blue Shield. In addition to Prime Video, Curiosity U’s expanded distribution and partnerships include Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xumo from Xfinity, Cox Communications’ Contour TV, Xumo TV, and Charter Communications’ Spectrum Xumo Streambox. The streaming service was acquired by Curiosity Inc. to complement Curiosity’s offering of premium factual content across all global platforms and territories and to connect directly with new audiences in new formats.

From the mysteries of space to the depths of human history, Curiosity U’s success reflects its diverse and enriching content and its dedication to fostering an engaging learning environment. Fan favorite talks now available on Curiosity U via an add-on subscription on Prime Video include The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: Four Surprising New Discoveries, Our Future in Space: Billionaires, Rockets and Gravity, 6 Television Shows That Changed the Rules, and Kennedy, Nixon and the Debate of the Century.

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Español, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.