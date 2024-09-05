TurningPoint Energy and Nautilus Solar Energy Announce Partnership on 21 MW of Community Solar Projects in Illinois

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurningPoint Energy (TPE) and Nautilus Solar Energy® (Nautilus) today announced their latest partnership in expanding renewable energy with 21 MW across three community solar projects in Illinois. Since 2019, the companies have collaborated on 19 large scale and community solar projects totaling more than 129.2 MW across Illinois, Delaware, Maine, and Rhode Island. This is the second community solar portfolio on which the companies have partnered in Illinois.

Scheduled for completion in 2025, the community solar projects were developed by TPE and are located in Will and Henry Counties. Nautilus is the long-term owner, and will oversee construction, maintain the projects’ long-term performance, and acquire and manage customer subscriptions.

This portfolio is yet another demonstration of TPE’s commitment to invest over $500MM in the Illinois Community Solar market. All three projects will contribute to Illinois’ renewable energy goal of 40% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

"We are pleased to partner with Nautilus to bring over 50 MW in clean, renewable energy to Illinois,” said Salar Naini, president of TurningPoint Energy. “This portfolio exemplifies both TPE’s and Nautilus’ commitment to expanding access to community solar, and to our continued commitment to support Illinois’ renewable energy goals.”

"Our ongoing partnership with TurningPoint Energy reflects our shared commitment to expanding access to clean, affordable energy across Illinois and beyond," said Eric Paul, Vice President of Partner Development at Nautilus Solar Energy. "Our growing footprint in Illinois is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and the critical role that strong relationships play in driving meaningful progress in the community solar sector. By working closely together, we’re not only bringing clean energy to more residents and businesses but also reinforcing our commitment to sustainable growth in Illinois and beyond."

The portfolio of projects will enable ComEd customers to save on their electric bills while supporting the expansion of renewable energy and Illinois’ ambitious clean energy goals. Moreover, the projects will create construction and ongoing operational jobs along with collaboration and investment into local Illinois businesses on legal, permitting, engineering, construction, and related activities to support these developments.

In addition, area residents will benefit from TPE’s longstanding commitment to charitable investment in the communities where the company develops projects. For this portfolio, TPE has designated $35,000 in planned donations to local Will and Henry County organizations, matched 100% by Nautilus for a combined $70,000 in community investment on this transaction alone.

About Nautilus Solar Energy

Nautilus Solar Energy®, LLC is a leading community solar company, providing clean energy to residential and commercial customers in local communities. Nautilus operates and manages solar farms in 10 states and is responsible for financing, development, maintenance, and customer service for the lifetime of the project. Founded in 2006, Nautilus has helped shape the future of solar to provide an equitable and affordable renewable energy choice for all. Nautilus is owned by Power Sustainable, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager with a long-term investment approach focused on sustainable strategies. For more information on Nautilus Solar Energy visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About TurningPoint Energy

TurningPoint Energy is a privately held clean energy development, advisory and investment company with over 1 GW in large-scale and community solar projects in operation or under development across the United States. Our team adapts to each client’s needs and finds ways to invest in our clients and their communities… at every turning point. For more information, please visit turningpoint-energy.com. Connect with TurningPoint Energy via LinkedIn.