Osmind Increases Access to Breakthrough Mental Health Treatments through Partnerships with Enthea and First Tracks Health.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Osmind announced two new partnerships with Enthea and First Tracks Health to expand access to breakthrough treatments.

Osmind is a public benefit corporation helping clinicians and researchers advance lifesaving mental health treatments. Enthea and First Tracks Health are both pioneers in insurance and benefits administration for breakthrough mental health treatments.

These partnerships streamline access to advanced treatments for employees whose employers have partnered with Enthea or First Tracks. This includes therapies not typically covered by traditional employee benefits, such as ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, accelerated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), stellate ganglion block (SGB), and future FDA-approved treatments. Patients will be able to receive treatment from over a thousand nationwide clinicians within the Osmind Community who are committed to high-quality and measurement-informed care.

"We're glad to partner with Enthea and First Tracks Health in tackling one of the biggest barriers to care: insurance coverage for patients needing breakthrough mental health treatment," said Lucia Huang, CEO of Osmind. "Through these partnerships, Osmind is creating new opportunities for patients to benefit from the expansive Osmind Community.”

According to recent studies, over 57 million Americans experience mental illness, but only half seek treatment. Even for those receiving care, traditional methods often prove ineffective, with relapse rates as high as 67%. There is also increasing demand for mental health support in the workplace (over 80% of employees value it). Underinvesting in employee mental health can lead to significant costs for both employers and the global healthcare system.

"Through Enthea, employers can seamlessly expand their mental health benefits to include innovative treatments like ketamine-assisted therapy, which is not covered by traditional insurance carriers,” said Sherry Rais, CEO of Enthea. “This evidence-based addition not only addresses the root causes of mental health conditions but also drives tangible business benefits—improving productivity, reducing absenteeism, enhancing employee retention, and lowering overall healthcare costs.”

Clinicians in the Osmind Community will gain significant benefits from these partnerships, including premium reimbursement rates and increased patient referrals. These benefits underscore Osmind's commitment to expanding access to innovative mental health treatments to the patients who need it most.

“Our partnership with Osmind marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering expedited access to advanced mental healthcare,” said Daniel Lawhon, CEO of First Tracks Health. “Osmind’s platform enables true measurement-based care, eliminates administrative burdens on providers, and enhances communication among care teams, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. This is deeply aligned with our mission to expand coverage for patients and get them to the best evidence-based care when they need it.”

For more information about Osmind’s partners, please visit Enthea and First Tracks Health.

About Osmind:

Osmind is a San Francisco–based public benefit corporation led by scientists, technologists, and psychiatrists to advance new evidence-generating medicine that helps people living with moderate to severe mental health conditions.