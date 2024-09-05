AM Specialty Insurance Company Partners with Once Insurance to Revolutionize Small Jewelry Coverage

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC), an Arizona-domiciled surplus lines insurance carrier rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, is proud to announce its role as the underwriting partner for Once Insurance’s innovative entry into the jewelry insurance market. This partnership marks a significant milestone in simplifying and enhancing the insurance experience for enthusiastic jewelry customers across the United States.

Once Insurance has introduced a unique, consumer-friendly product that offers comprehensive five-year protection for small jewelry collections through a single, one-time premium. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for appraisals, recurring premiums, and annual renewals, making insurance more accessible and affordable. Customers can save approximately 35% over the policy term compared to traditional coverage options.

"Our partnership with Once Insurance aligns perfectly with our mission to support forward-thinking, customer-focused insurance solutions," said Dominick Tassone Jr., Chief Underwriting Officer at ASIC. "We’re excited to underwrite this groundbreaking product, which allows customers to enjoy their treasured valuables with complete peace of mind, knowing they are protected by a financially strong and trusted insurer."

Once Insurance’s fully digital platform makes obtaining coverage quick and easy, with policies available online in just minutes. Coverage is currently offered for items valued up to $5,000, with plans to expand this limit in the near future.

About AM Specialty Insurance Company:

AM Specialty Insurance Company is an Arizona-authorized domestic Excess and Surplus Insurance Company and an Accredited Reinsurer, specializing in providing comprehensive specialty insurance solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, ASIC partners with companies like Once Insurance to bring groundbreaking products to market. For more information, visit https://www.amspecialty.com/.

About Once Insurance:

Once Insurance is a trailblazing provider of jewelry coverage, dedicated to reimagining the insurance experience for consumers. By offering a single, one-time premium for comprehensive five-year protection, Once Insurance makes it easier and more affordable than ever to safeguard your most cherished possessions. For more information, visit https://www.onceinsurance.com/.