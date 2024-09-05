Great Plains Health Alliance (GPHA) and Multiview Financial Software Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Multiview’s Cloud-based ERP and Enhanced Interoperability to GPHA Clients

From left to right: Michael Johnson, Multiview Financial CEO; Tana Sells, GPHA CIO; Jason Barb, GPHA CFO; Sadee Soldan, GPHA Operation Coordinator; Arooj Mazhar, Multiview Financial Business Development Executive; Renay Hellickson, Multiview Financial VP Client Success; Sara Calhoun, GPHA VP for Reimbursement; Darin Walk, GPHA VP for Information Systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

From left to right: Michael Johnson, Multiview Financial CEO; Tana Sells, GPHA CIO; Jason Barb, GPHA CFO; Sadee Soldan, GPHA Operation Coordinator; Arooj Mazhar, Multiview Financial Business Development Executive; Renay Hellickson, Multiview Financial VP Client Success; Sara Calhoun, GPHA VP for Reimbursement; Darin Walk, GPHA VP for Information Systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

SALINA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Plains Health Alliance (GPHA), one of the oldest and largest not-for-profit healthcare management systems in the United States, and Multiview Financial Software announced a newly formed strategic partnership at GPHA’s annual conference last month in Salina, Kansas.

GPHA announced Multiview’s cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software as its preferred financial management solution for its clients. Multiview ERP can fully integrate with GPHA’s electronic health record (EHR) vendor, offering enhanced interoperability.

This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations and deliver best-in-class financial solutions to GPHA hospitals. GPHA selected Multiview ERP based on their proven track record of providing powerful, easy-to-use financial applications to healthcare organizations. Over four percent of U.S. hospitals use Multiview’s products, and, like GPHA member organizations, a significant number are rural critical access and community hospitals.

“We are excited to offer Multiview’s ERP solutions to our clients to improve the efficiency of their back-office operations,” said Tana Sells, chief information officer of GPHA. “Our top priority is to provide the best solutions for our hospital clients, and we believe Multiview ERP will be able to support our clients so that they can spend more time caring for their patients and communities and less time on administration.”

“We are pleased to be named the preferred ERP partner for GPHA” said Michael Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Multiview. “Both GPHA and Multiview share a dedication to support Rural and Critical Access Hospitals, and we are excited to bring our affordable, powerful solution to GPHA hospitals at a broader scale.”

About Multiview ERP

Multiview ERP provides powerful, easy-to-use financial applications to enterprises of any size for accounting and financial planning. For over 30 years, Multiview ERP has driven successful client outcomes with a scalable ERP accounting solution by partnering with clients to break down data silos, automate accounting processes, and provide more access to information through industry leading dynamic reporting solutions. Learn more on the website.

About GPHA

Great Plains Health Alliance is a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization of leased, managed and affiliated hospitals in Kansas and Nebraska. Since it was formed in 1950, GPHA has been committed to rural health care and the management of rural hospitals. Now one of the oldest and largest not-for-profit management systems in the nation, GPHA has developed into a comprehensive organization offering a variety of services, personnel, expertise, resource-sharing and opportunities. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit https://gpha.com/.