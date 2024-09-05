Snyder Shines in Opening of PDX Next Main Terminal

Snyder's team constructed each 12,000-square-foot roof section on the ground, where they were then transported nearly three-quarters of a mile, lifted 80 feet into the air, where each section was then connected to make the completed roof structure. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snyder, the leading commercial roofing and waterproofing company in the Pacific Northwest, is honored to have contributed to the successful completion of the main terminal at Portland International Airport (PDX), part of the ambitious PDX Next redesign and expansion project. This achievement represents a significant milestone in Oregon’s largest public works project to date.

As a key subcontractor to Hoffman Construction Company and Skanska USA (Hoffman Skanska Joint Venture), ZGF Architects, and nearly 150 local partners, Snyder served a vital supporting role in constructing the innovative roofing system that is central to the airport's transformative design. Among so many sustainable solutions within this project, one noteworthy aspect is that 100% of the wood used in the roof was sustainably sourced within a 300-mile radius, in collaboration with local tribes, family-owned farms, and the Nature Conservancy.

“For me, this is the most satisfying project I’ve been a part of in more than 23 years at Snyder,” said foreman Victor Frias. “The logistics, communication, scheduling, prefabrication, and the ongoing collaboration with multiple contractors on such a complex design has been incredible.”

The roof comprises a Siplast Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) system with a vapor barrier, insulation, and cover board installed with a combination of hot asphalt and torch-applied membranes. This undulating barrel design was chosen to withstand the Pacific Northwest's demanding weather and ensure uncompromising long-term durability. Covering more than eight acres and requiring 800,000 pounds of asphalt, the roof installation is a testament to Snyder’s commitment to quality and precision.

The project presented unique logistical challenges, including working within an active airfield. Snyder's team constructed each 12,000-square-foot roof section on the ground, where they were then transported nearly three-quarters of a mile, lifted 80 feet into the air, where each section was then connected to make the completed roof structure. The roof’s complex design, with slopes ranging from 1/4:12 to 5:12 and thicknesses up to 26 inches (R-156), demanded expert precision and coordination.

Senior manager of engineering and construction at Port of Portland, Brad Harrison, detailed the process for pdxnext.com. “Every move was carefully choreographed and executed in the middle of the night. Installing the roof in 18 sections, each weighing over 600,000 pounds and as large as a football field, was remarkable.”

Snyder’s leadership and expertise ensured the project remained on schedule while maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency. With this phase complete, Snyder looks forward to full project completion in 2026. Learn more about PDX Next at pdxnext.com

About Snyder

For more than 100 years, Snyder has been the Pacific Northwest's go-to provider of end-to-end commercial roofing and waterproofing solutions, tailored to the region’s unique needs. For more information, visit https://snyder-builds.com