City of Pendleton, Oregon Celebrates Groundbreaking Renewable Energy Milestone at Wastewater Treatment Facility

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & PENDLETON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and the City of Pendleton in Oregon today proudly commemorated a significant milestone in the city’s journey toward sustainability and energy resilience. The event, held at the Pendleton Wastewater Treatment and Resource Recovery Facility (WWTRRF), celebrated the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art 240 kW solar photovoltaic (PV) canopy system, marking another step toward achieving the city's ambitious goal of bringing the facility closer to net-zero.

The ESPC solar PV canopy project, funded by a combination of state grants, federal incentives, utility incentives, and city resources, is designed to generate approximately 325,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually. This innovative installation not only reduces the facility's reliance on non-renewable energy sources but also enhances the efficiency of the wastewater treatment process by providing shade to the chlorine contact chamber, leading to lower operational costs and improved water quality.

“This has been an idea for about 10 years, so it feels awesome to be here,” said Kyle Willman, Technician and Lead Plant Operator, at Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility (WWTRRF). “We really try to focus on recovering as many resources as we can, and this project will cut about 30 percent off our power bill annually. I can’t wait to move forward.”

The event saw the participation of key stakeholders, including Kyle Willman, Lead Plant Operator at Pendleton WWTRRF, Robb Corbett, City Manager of Pendleton, Mayor John H. Turner, and Lori Wyman, Regional Business Manager at Pacific Power, alongside Ameresco executives. The project has also garnered essential support from the Oregon Department of Energy’s Community Renewable Energy Grant Program (CREP), further highlighting the collaborative effort to enhance local infrastructure and sustainability. In alignment with the goals of the CREP, the project will also integrate workforce training, supplier diversity, and student outreach focused on rural and underserved populations.

“Pendleton’s ongoing efforts to build a more sustainable and resilient future showcase what can be achieved when communities, utilities, and energy partners work together toward common environmental goals,” said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President, at Ameresco. “We’re thrilled to be working on this project and setting a strong benchmark for similar facilities across the region.”

This project is part of a broader initiative at the Pendleton WWTRRF, which includes a suite of renewable energy and efficiency upgrades designed to reduce the facility's carbon footprint and operational costs. In addition to the solar PV canopy, future plans include the integration of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that will further enhance the facility’s energy management capabilities.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About the City of Pendleton

The City of Pendleton is a vibrant and active community with a rich heritage and a lively history. Located at the base of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon, Pendleton is well known for its world-class Pendleton Round-Up rodeo, a thriving arts culture and many historic attractions. To learn more, visit pendletonor.gov.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2024.