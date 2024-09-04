Western National Insurance Group Selects InvoiceCloud as Its New Digital Payment and Policyholder Engagement Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western National Mutual Insurance Company has selected InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services, to improve its billing and premium payment process and enhance the policyholder experience. The collaboration of Western National, InvoiceCloud, and Guidewire brings a world-class customer experience and a host of self-service capabilities to policyholders.

As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, InvoiceCloud offers real-time, bidirectional integration for Guidewire’s suite of solutions, which is designed to enhance Western National’s policyholder experience, accelerate payments, and reduce incoming billing-related calls.

“Western National is dedicated to offering easy and reliable payment experiences for our policyholders,” said Julia Jenson, VP, Communications & Business Transformation at Western National. “Our implementation with InvoiceCloud will improve our policyholder experience and transform our internal processes. The integration will save our team members time and frustration while empowering our customers to pay how and where they choose.”

With InvoiceCloud’s established record of driving customer satisfaction and digital adoption for its clients, Western National expects to receive more on-time payments, reduce costly cancellations for non-payments, and decrease billing-related calls, saving time and money.

“As we continue our collaboration with Guidewire, we’re proud to offer Western National’s policyholders and team members a solution that is designed to improve the agent and policyholder experience,” said Kevin O’Brien, CEO of InvoiceCloud. “InvoiceCloud provides Western National access to the latest advances in communication and payment methods, which can help improve customer satisfaction, engagement, and retention.”

In addition to Western National, InvoiceCloud previously signed five other Guidewire customers in 2023, providing a streamlined, true SaaS solution for thousands of policyholders across the country. As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, InvoiceCloud integrates with Guidewire PolicyCenter and BillingCenter, reducing the implementation burden for IT teams and offering insurers automatic updates to maintain versatile and easy-to-access payment options. Learn more about InvoiceCloud’s integration for Guidewire Cloud available here.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud's SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, autopay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About Western National

Western National Insurance, headquartered in Edina, Minn., is a super-regional group of property-and-casualty insurance companies. The Group writes business through five active insurance companies—Western National Mutual Insurance Company, Western National Assurance Company, Pioneer Specialty Insurance Company, Umialik Insurance Company, and American Freedom Insurance Company — and is affiliated with Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company. Together, the affiliated Group writes over $1 billion in personal and commercial direct premium in 20 states across the Northern, Midwestern, and Western U.S. as well as in Alaska; and surety bonds in 43 states. All of the companies’ products are sold exclusively through professional Independent Insurance Agents.