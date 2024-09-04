Orion Group Partners with Leading HVAC Service Provider, Josko Services

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company, announced today that it has partnered with Josko Services (“Josko”). Josko is a full-service provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to apartment complexes throughout Florida. Orion builds national providers by partnering with exceptional field services businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. Josko joins Orion’s growing network of market-leading heavy mechanical businesses, Astra Service Partners (“Astra”).

As a trusted HVAC provider with over 20 years of experience in the industry, Josko is committed to delivering exceptional service. Josko’s team of certified, talented technicians is committed to providing reliable, unfaltering service for all customer needs, from emergency repairs to maintenance to installations. Founded by Justin Konforte, Josko will be led by President Carlos Rivera.

“When we met the Orion and Astra teams, I saw a great opportunity not only for myself but also for all our employees to grow and achieve more,” said Justin Konforte. “I was excited for my team to have better career opportunities for themselves within our organization and for their families to benefit from this growth. Everything the Orion and Astra teams have said has come true so far, and I can’t wait to see how Josko continues to grow.”

“Josko has a great future: they have the most talented group of people in the region and an exceptional leadership team to back them up,” said Carlos Rivera. “We already have a growth strategy to get closer to new and existing customers in nearby cities along with additional service offerings to even better serve their needs.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com.

About Josko Services

Josko Services is a full-service provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services based in Orlando, FL. With decades of experience, Josko’s team of expert technicians ensures complete customer satisfaction for all apartment complex service needs. For more information, please visit www.joskoservices.com.