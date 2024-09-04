Cyolo Announces Integration with IBM’s On-Premise QRadar Security Solutions to Enhance Secure Remote Access Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyolo, the leading provider of secure remote access solutions for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS), today announced its new integration with IBM Security’s on-premise QRadar Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) offerings. Together, Cyolo’s industry-leading PRO Secure Remote Access Platform (SRA) and IBM’s QRadar SIEM will enhance cybersecurity capabilities like threat detection and mitigation in critical OT/ICS environments.

The integration builds on IBM's previous investment in Cyolo during its series B funding round: In October 2022, IBM Ventures invested capital, cybersecurity expertise, and technical resources into Cyolo.

The integration comes at a time when Industry 4.0 is under heavy regulatory scrutiny, and organizations urgently need advanced security tools to remain compliant and protected. Security and operations teams are also overwhelmed by the expanding number of connected devices and volume of data in their environments, hindering their ability to manage risk and ensure operational efficiency. The current OT skills gap exacerbates these challenges, necessitating third-party contractors to assist with critical operations. This consequentially adds more risk as many CISOs do not have oversight of third-party activity in their enterprise’s network.

This new integration unlocks:

Actionable Intelligence: Even more efficient and secure analysis of critical OT environments is now possible, allowing swift data extraction from locations that previously required on-site access.

Even more efficient and secure analysis of critical OT environments is now possible, allowing swift data extraction from locations that previously required on-site access. Improved Decision-Making: Greater visibility, control, and speed now enable even more informed decision-making in critical environments.

"Cyolo’s integration with IBM Security’s on-prem QRadar solution marks a significant milestone in OT security," said Joe O’Donnell, EVP Corporate Development and OT GM at Cyolo. "We're providing OT practitioners and industrial organizations with a powerful shield against evolving threats. As the world embraces Industry 4.0, our combined offering delivers not just superior security, but a pathway to operational resilience."

About Cyolo

Cyolo is a leading cybersecurity innovator dedicated to providing cutting-edge access solutions for all environments and deployment scenarios. With a focus on security, operational agility, and user experience, Cyolo is fostering a transition from merely enabling access to empowering operations, productivity, and compliance with its Cyolo PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) solution. To learn more, visit https://cyolo.io/.