TBD. Adds Previous Seasons of Saturday Night Live to Lineup

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TBD., the free broadcast TV home of big stars and big comedy, today announced a deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, adding previous seasons of Saturday Night Live to the network’s daily schedule this fall.

Sinclair's multicast network, which has grown in ratings by +122% P25-54* since 2023, will feature classic episodes from Seasons 4-37 and various “Best of” specials from each decade of SNL’s run alongside TBD.’s existing roster of groundbreaking comedy franchises, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Key & Peele, and Punk'd.

Viewers will see the return of their favorite SNL sketches and characters to free over-the-air TV including The Church Lady, Matt Foley, Wayne and Garth, Hans and Franz, More Cowbell, Opera Man, Spartan Cheerleaders, Coffee Talk, The Coneheads, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and many more.

To increase the fun, TBD. has also acquired multiple “Best of” specials, including The Women of SNL, Will Ferrell, John Belushi, and more. These specials will be featured prominently across the schedule. TBD. will also assemble custom lineups during holidays that include some of the most iconic sketches related to Christmas, Halloween, politics, Thanksgiving and more.

SNL is scheduled to debut on TBD. on Monday, September 30 with a special all-day marathon of various “Best of” specials; SNL then moves into its regular time period on October 1.

The new fall TBD. schedule is as follows:

MON -FRI SAT SUN 9a-12n World’s Dumbest 12n–2p Punk’d 12p–4p World’s Dumbest 12n-4p Punk’d 2p–6p Saturday Night Live 4p–7p Saturday Night Live 4p-7p Saturday Night Live 6p–10p Whose Line is it Anyway 7p–9p Whose Line is it Anyway 7p-11p Whose Line is it Anyway 10p–1a Saturday Night Live 9p–1a Key & Peele 11p-1a World’s Dumbest

“We are thrilled to bring Saturday Night Live to the new TBD.’s lineup,” said Adam Ware, SVP, Growth Networks. “SNL is a cultural institution that has shaped comedy for decades and adding it to our network is a testament to our commitment to bringing the best in iconic, groundbreaking comedies to multicast TV. With the success of TBD.’s current comedy franchises like Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Key & Peele, and Punk'd, SNL is certain to power future ratings growth.”

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is responsible for the licensing and distribution of NBCUniversal product to all forms of television and new media platforms in the U.S., Canada and in over 200 territories internationally. NBCUniversal’s content portfolio includes a vast and diverse library of more than 6,500 feature films and 170,000 television episodes, including current and classic titles, non-scripted programming, kids, sports, news, long-form and short-form programming from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, NBC Late Night properties, DreamWorks Animation, Telemundo, and more, as well as locally produced content from around the world. Global TV Distribution is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.

*Source: Nielsen L+SD Imp, Jan-Jul’24 vs Jan-July’23, Broadcast Prime (M-Sa/8pm-11pm & Su/7pm-11pm)

Category: General