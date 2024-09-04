DOOR Agrees to Deal with block.a to Bring Self-Guided Touring and Leasing to DOOR Services

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latch, Inc., soon to be DOOR, today announced it has agreed to a deal with block.a, a platform that uses advanced technology to automate and enhance the entire resident touring experience, including scheduling and follow-up, to save time and improve prospect conversion rates. DOOR expects to integrate block.a’s technology into DOOR Services, along with the HelloTech platform, to bring full-service amenities to multifamily buildings, including self-guided touring and leasing.

“We’re excited about the possibilities block.a’s technology brings to DOOR Services,” said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Doorman at DOOR. “In June, we released a video outlining our vision for the future of multi-family with DOOR, and since then launched DOOR Services and acquired HelloTech, a company that specializes in on-demand installation and tech support services. This deal with block.a adds yet another critical piece to the DOOR vision.”

block.a was created to make touring seamless and stress-free for everyone involved. The end-to-end leasing platform built upon the company’s proprietary technology has been facilitating self-tours and apartment leases across the country since its founding in 2020. By integrating block.a into DOOR Services, property managers will have even more possibilities when it comes to improving resident experiences.

“We’re thrilled to support DOOR’s mission and believe the block.a platform will be a valuable addition to DOOR Services,” said Erez Cohen, CEO of block.a. “By integrating block.a’s platform, DOOR will further provide top-notch solutions to its customers and enable properties across the country to ensure easy touring and leasing experiences.”

DOOR and block.a anticipate that the transaction will close on October 1, 2024, subject to finalizing definitive agreements.

About DOOR

DOOR is on a mission to enhance the residential living experience with its DOOR app, which will bring together products, services, technology, and community to reduce costs for building owners and deliver the living experience residents expect in today’s world. Built on the strong foundation Latch established with its access control and entry systems, the DOOR app is anchored by the Doorman, an AI assistant that combines the technology and unique data of each building to serve timely and relevant information to residents and property managers. From access control to monitoring for leaky toilets and checking the status of amenities and service providers, DOOR supports all the needs of residential living in one, easy-to-use app. Visit DOOR.com to learn more.

About block.a

block.a delivers an AI-powered secure, keyless self-touring experience by streamlining the prospect communication and touring process and offering real-time analytics and actionable insights. Learn more at www.blocka.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

