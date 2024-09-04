Fideo Intelligence™ Joins the Telecommunications Risk Management Association (TRMA) to Strengthen Risk Management in Telecommunications and Other Industries

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fideo Intelligence™ (Fideo), a breakthrough identity intelligence company, today announced it has been selected for membership in the Telecommunications Risk Management Association (TRMA). Fideo’s solutions empower businesses to protect against evolving threats by leveraging billions of aggregated real-time signals on individuals, devices, and behaviors. Fideo will participate in the TRMA Fall 2024 Conference, held from Sept. 16 to 18, 2024, in Chicago.

As part of TRMA, Fideo introduces its advanced identity and intelligence-based solutions, particularly Fideo Verify™ and Fideo Signals™, which offer crucial intelligence to protect individuals, businesses, and communities from fraud and related crimes. Fideo's membership in TRMA signifies a substantial advancement in the industry’s approach to risk management. By bringing its expertise in real-time identity verification and fraud prevention to TRMA, Fideo is poised to enhance the collective capabilities of risk management leaders in combating sophisticated threats such as account takeover, identity theft, and other emerging cyber risks that jeopardize the security of both TRMA members and their customers.

"We are honored to join TRMA as a member and look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to tackle increasingly sophisticated threats," said Chris Harrison, CEO of Fideo Intelligence. "Our mission to identify and combat fraud aligns perfectly with TRMA's commitment to mitigating risk and protecting consumers and brands. We are eager to contribute to industry leadership that supports our interest in protecting the public good."

Key highlights of Fideo’s product line:

Fideo Verify : Real-time identity verification solution that streamlines customer onboarding, detects data disparities, and prevents fraudulent activities, reducing cost per acquisition.

: Real-time identity verification solution that streamlines customer onboarding, detects data disparities, and prevents fraudulent activities, reducing cost per acquisition. Fideo Signals: Provides raw digital and terrestrial data insights to power fraud and identity platforms, enhancing risk modeling, collections processes, and investigations.

TRMA is a prominent industry forum dedicated to fostering collaboration among risk management professionals. TRMA provides a platform for members to share best practices, insights, and strategies to address emerging threats and protect both consumers and businesses from fraud and other risks.

Fideo is dedicated to safeguarding businesses, consumers, and communities by offering innovative solutions in identity verification, fraud prevention, and risk mitigation. Through its advanced technology and innovative approaches, Fideo empowers organizations to protect their platforms, portfolios, and customers against the evolving threats of fraud and identity theft. The company’s mission is to promote trust and security across industries, contributing to the public good by leveraging real-time intelligence and continuous learning to stay ahead of emerging risks.

About Fideo Intelligence™

Fideo Intelligence™ (Fideo) is an Intelligence company backed by Baird Capital, Blue Note Ventures and Foundry Group. The company provides crucial intelligence to protect people, businesses, and communities, and powers real-time data solutions and identity intelligence for platforms serving the fraud, finance, and insurance sectors, communication companies, the intelligence community, and SMBs. Fideo’s trusted intelligence safeguards people and customers, protects revenue, simplifies security, informs algorithms and helps businesses conduct thorough investigations. Learn more at www.fideo.ai.

About TRMA

TRMA is an industry forum for risk management professionals from the Telecommunications, Pay TV, Utility, Waste Management and other industries to collaborate, understand, and share best practices related to acquisition risk management, customer life-cycle and uncollectible debt issues among its members.