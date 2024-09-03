CPS HR Consulting Partners with GovInvest to Revolutionize Compensation Consulting with Advanced Technology

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPS HR Consulting, a leader in public sector HR consulting, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with GovInvest, the pioneer of compensation analytics technology for government agencies. This collaboration aims to combine CPS HR's renowned compensation consulting expertise with GovInvest's innovative software platform, offering unparalleled data confidence and decision-making capabilities.

Highlights of the Partnership

Best-in-Class Consulting + Technology:

The integration of CPS HR's extensive compensation consulting experience with GovInvest's modern technology provides clients with a robust platform for data-driven decision-making. This solution ensures that compensation data is not only accurate at a single point in time, but readily available, reliable, and actionable.

Agility in Action:

GovInvest’s software delivers instant access to compensation data, ensuring that market information remains current and relevant. This agility is essential for effectively navigating the dynamic conditions of today's labor market. Our focus is on knowledge transfer, empowering agencies with the skills to interpret and utilize the platform independently. This approach enhances our client’s ability to respond swiftly to the needs of constituents, employees, labor unions, and the city council members.

Unparalleled Government Expertise:

Together, CPS HR Consulting and GovInvest have successfully served over 5,000 public agencies, bringing a deep understanding of diverse public sector organizational structures. We are well-versed in agency missions, operational and budgetary requirements, and staffing expectations. Our extensive experience spans both union and non-union environments, allowing us to effectively collaborate with town councils, county commissions, Boards of Directors, Trustees, and Joint Power Authorities. Our unmatched expertise in the public sector enables us to tackle the unique challenges faced by government entities. By combining public sector insight with private sector innovation, we deliver practical and impactful solutions that drive lasting results for our clients.

“CPS HR Consulting is excited to join forces with GovInvest to deliver a revolutionary solution for public sector compensation management,” said Jerry Greenwell, CEO, CPS HR Consulting. “Our combined expertise and technology will provide the tools leaders need to make informed and timely decisions.”

“Complex compensation analysis does not have to be difficult to manage and understand,” said GovInvest CEO Michael Fryke. “CPS HR wants to arm clients with powerful, visual software coupled with the industry’s best-in-class consultants to ensure successful deployments. Our missions align seamlessly to support public agencies nationwide.”

About CPS HR Consulting:

Established in 1985, CPS HR Consulting is a self-supporting public agency providing a full range of integrated HR solutions to government and nonprofit clients across the country. Our strategic approach to increasing the effectiveness of human resources results in improved organizational performance for our clients. We have a deep expertise and unmatched perspective in guiding our clients in the areas of organizational strategy, recruitment and selection, classification and compensation, and training and development.

About GovInvest:

Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to run their own labor, compensation, and benefits analysis at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and hands-on consulting. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and equity, GovInvest empowers government leaders to make data-driven decisions, attract top talent, and enhance the effectiveness of their operations. To learn more, visit www.govinvest.com.