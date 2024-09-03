APOLLO and Payquad Solutions Expand Partnership to Provide Renters Embedded Digital Insurance

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has expanded its partnership with Payquad Solutions to embed tenant insurance directly into Payquad’s workflows, providing renters easy and seamless access to tenant insurance.

APOLLO’s platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

Payquad Solutions leverages decades of expertise in developing, owning, and managing residential rental properties to its user-friendly property management software, CRM and online resident portals. Through an expanded partnership with APOLLO, Payquad will now continue to provide seamless access to tenant insurance directly within its property management platform.

“Payquad is thrilled to deepen our partnership with APOLLO,” said PAYQUAD CEO David Janowski. APOLLO’s digital first and resident-centric approach has been well-received by our customers. By fully integrating tenant insurance directly into our portals and leasing workflow, we are making it even more convenient for renters to obtain the coverage they need.”

APOLLO integrates with property management systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

“APOLLO is excited to partner with such an experienced and innovative property management software company,” said APOLLO CEO, Jeff McCann. “Payquad shares APOLLO’s commitment to making renters' lives easier, by leveraging technology to simplify managing residential rental properties.”

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Payquad Solutions

Payquad Solutions is North America’s most simple and easy to use property management software and resident portal platform. Our tenant and operations portals are modularly designed with essential features like maintenance management, payments, a communication module, lead to lease CRM and more to totally revolutionize the resident experience.

For more information on how Payquad is revolutionizing the resident centric experience visit https://payquad.com