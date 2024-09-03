Gateway First Bank Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway First Bank is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. The comprehensive partnership will include an integrated marketing presence throughout the year, allowing Gateway First Bank to engage with and support the students, coaches, families, and devoted fans of OSSAA member schools.

Within this partnership, Gateway First Bank will be officially recognized as OSSAA’s Official Banking & Lending Partner and will be the presenting sponsor of the OSSAA Academic State Champion Award, which will honor teams and schools excelling in the classroom.

This fall, OSSAA and Gateway First Bank will hit the road for a Friday Night Lights tour. During the football regular season, seven-member schools will be selected to promote community pride and hometown rivalry traditions throughout the tour. In addition, Gateway First Bank will also donate $7,000 collectively to the schools visited to support the athletic programs further.

To cap off the football season, OSSAA students and fans will have an opportunity to engage with Gateway First Bank to be included in promotions and potentially win prizes. One of Gateway First Bank’s promotions incorporates free tickets for Veterans to the Football State Championships.

“I am thrilled to have Gateway First Bank as a partner. Together, we will continue to enhance the student-athlete experience for their successes on and off the field,” said David Jackson, executive director of the OSSAA.

“Our collaboration with the OSSAA represents a commitment to empowering student-athletes across Oklahoma,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway First Bank. “This partnership reflects our commitment to education, community, and the spirit of competition. Strengthening families and communities is our core mission. We look forward to being a meaningful part of this team for years to come.”

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway, headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a leading financial institution with a commitment to community and a focus on personalized financial solutions. Founded in 2000, Gateway is one of the largest financial institutions in the state, with assets totaling over $2 billion. In addition to its ten banking centers in Oklahoma, Gateway has a strong national mortgage presence, with almost 100 mortgage locations around the country and a staff of approximately 800 employees. www.gatewayfirst.com.

